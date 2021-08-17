Hyundai Motor Group selects Qt as their key HMI technology partner

The Qt Company today announces that the multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group has selected Qt as their key HMI technology partner for all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brand vehicles

The Qt Company today announces that the multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group has selected Qt as their key HMI technology partner for all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brand vehicles. Qt, the leading global software technology, will enable the development of Hyundai’s ‘ccOS (Connected Car Operating System)’ across the In-Vehicle Infotainment System, Instrument Cluster and Rear Seat Entertainment systems. The first Hyundai vehicle using Qt for its HMI technology was the Genesis GV80 launched in late 2019 and followed by the design award-winning G80 and GV70.

The ccOS, developed by Hyundai, controls and operates the key aspects of connected car infrastructure; In-Vehicle Framework, Infotainment Framework and Connectivity Framework, to ensure connected cars can adapt to new innovations in safety, comfort, convenience and security. With Qt, automotive companies like Hyundai Motor Group are able to develop sophisticated technological solutions such as 3D effects and meet the challenging and fast changing automotive requirements for different domains like IVI and Cluster/HUD easily and with one code base. Hyundai Motor Group will leverage Qt Design Studio, a UI designer and development tool, to accelerate their HMI development process from prototyping to deployment.

Qt is used by more than 1.5 million developers in companies across the world including LG Electronics, Bosch and Rockwell Automation. Built with productivity as its cornerstone, Qt empowers companies to meet the increasing software market requirements driven by the exponential growth of the IoT market and the stagnant growth of available software developers. Qt puts next-generation user experience at the heart of product development, streamlining designer-developer processes and feedback cycles to ensure a higher success rate in delivery.

“We are excited about deepening our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group”, commented Juhapekka Niemi, Executive Vice President, Sales at The Qt Company. “One of the true market differentiators in the automotive industry is how well brands are able to leverage software to offer a seamless, personalized experience to consumers. By leveraging Qt, Hyundai Motor Group is able to unify their HMI development process to increase the speed of delivery dramatically, as well as exceed consumer expectations.”

“We are very happy about our continued partnership with Qt”, commented Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Infotainment Development at Hyundai Motor Group. “We are expecting to see considerable efficiencies across development and maintenance by using the Qt Framework and a quicker overall time to market. We look forward to driving the future of connected cars together with Qt.”

SOURCE: Qt Group