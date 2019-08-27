Hyundai Motor Group reveals personal electric scooter capable of 20km range

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new prototype electric scooter. Building on its initial concept presented at CES 2017, the new model boasts rear-wheel drive, a highly-capable lithium battery and stylish front and rear lights.

The latest concept features in future Hyundai Motor Group plans to enable first- and last-mile mobility through integrating the scooter with future Hyundai and Kia vehicles. When mounted on a vehicle, the scooter is charged automatically using electricity produced while driving, ensuring that the user can complete their journey seamlessly.

The 2019 model’s shift from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive is key in enhancing safety and stability as it positions weight near the rear. Additionally, the Group’s engineers have added suspension to the front wheel to provide a smoother ride, even on rough surfaces.

DongJin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team, said: “This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers’ lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centers.”

The latest version of Hyundai Motor Group’s electric scooter features a 10.5 Ah lithium battery. This enables the scooter to achieve a top speed of 20km per hour and is sufficient to power the scooter for around 20km on a single charge.

Weighing around 7.7kg, the scooter is highly portable, while its unique and compact tri-folding design means it is lighter and more compact than any similar product. Enhancing its usability further, it features a digital display that shows battery status and speed; while, for nighttime riding, the new scooter is equipped with two stylishly-curved front LED headlights, and two rear tail lamps.

Looking at further potential development, the Group plans to install a regenerative braking system to increase the scooter’s range by 7%.

The ongoing efforts to provide customers with last mile transportation align with trends highlighted in research data by global consultancy, McKinsey & Company. It showed that the ‘Last Mile Mobility’ market in the US, Europe, and China is expected to grow to 500 Billion USD by 2030.

A new video (※Video Link: https://youtu.be/RUIokCFJ4Rk) from the Hyundai Motor Group shows the electric scooter in use and shares a hint of how our lives could change in the coming future mobility era.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group