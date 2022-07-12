Hyundai Motor Group recruiting startups for 2022 ZER01NE Accelerator second half open call

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced its 2022 second half ZER01NE Accelerator program, an open innovation platform to facilitate collaboration between startups and Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation on various projects.

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced its 2022 second half ZER01NE Accelerator program, an open innovation platform to facilitate collaboration between startups and Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation on various projects. This program aims to discover valuable startups and explore the possibilities of strategic use of their innovative technologies.

Startups can apply to one of 20 projects derived by the Group’s internal teams under six key themes: energy, mobility, logistics, construction, smart factory, and materials. Each startup is limited to one specific project.

The Group’s organizations that are responsible for technology developments are directly involved in reviewing and recruiting the applicants for each project. Only registered corporations will be eligible for consideration and can submit their application on the official application website from July 7–July 29. Results will be announced in September.

Selected startups will be provided with a project development budget and could be evaluated for equity investments.

Since the Group introduced the ZER01NE Accelerator in 2018, 125 teams from 11 affiliates of the Group and 115 startups have worked together on 97 collaborative projects. This has led to 54 startups successfully receiving equity investments from the Group.

More details about the ZER01NE Accelerator can be found on the program’s official website.

SOURCE: Kia