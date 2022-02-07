Hyundai Motor Group recruiting startups for 2022 ZER01NE Accelerator first half open call

Hyundai Motor Group invites startups to apply for 2022 first half innovation program to collaborate with Hyundai and Kia on future technologies

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced its 2022 first half ZER01NE Accelerator program, an open innovation platform to facilitate collaboration between startups and Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation on various projects. This program aims to discover valuable startups and explore the possibilities of strategic use of their innovative technologies.

Startups can apply to one of 38 projects derived by the Group’s internal teams under seven key themes: auto tech, in-car user experience (UX), charging, mobility services, smart logistics, smart construction, and materials. Each startup is limited to one specific project.

The Group’s organizations that are responsible for technology developments are directly involved in reviewing and recruiting the applicants for each project. Only registered corporations will be eligible for consideration and can submit their application on the official application website from Feb. 7-March 7. Results will be announced in early April.

Selected startups will be provided with a project development budget and could be evaluated for equity investments.

Since the Group introduced the ZER01NE Accelerator in 2018, 125 teams from 11 affiliates of the Group and 96 startups have worked together on 80 collaborative projects. This has led to 51 startups successfully receiving equity investments from the Group.

SOURCE: Hyundai