Hyundai Motor Group provides pandemic mobility support to residents of Los Angeles

Hyundai Motor Group is continuing its global fight against COVID-19 in the City of Los Angeles by providing eco-friendly transportation to frontline personnel through its mobility service venture, MoceanLab.

Under the ‘LA Heroes Fleet’ program, MoceanLab is working with local organizations to assist in their community outreach by providing low-emission hybrid vehicles from Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation. The fleets will undergo a thorough sanitation process to ensure the health and safety of the frontline personnel that use the vehicles, including frequent cleaning with anti-viral solutions and other safety measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We recognized the critical need for safe and hygienic transportation during the pandemic, and wanted to offer an innovative mobility solution, particularly for frontline workers,” said Kyounglim Yun, Executive Vice President and Head of Open Innovation Strategy Division of Hyundai Motor Group. “We are pleased that MoceanLab’s ‘LA Heroes Fleet’ is contributing to the city’s fight against COVID-19, and we will continue to work closely with the City of Los Angeles to find more opportunities to make a positive impact in the region.”

MoceanLab will work with the Keck School of Medicine of USC to care for the city’s unsheltered homeless population amid the pandemic. Hyundai and Kia’s hybrid vehicles will be provided for full-time use by the renowned Street Medicine Team as they travel to serve homeless residents where they reside, away from conventional treatment settings. The program is expected to enable the Street Medicine Team to better serve the city’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach residents for a full spectrum of services, including COVID-19 tests.

MoceanLab also provided Hyundai and Kia’s eco-friendly vehicles to South LA Cafe & Market, a local business that has been working with the City of Los Angeles to serve in-need community members during the pandemic. The vehicles will be used to deliver food to seniors and other at-risk residents, enabling them to remain safe and indoors during the pandemic. The vehicles will also be used to deliver healthy grocery boxes to COVID-19 testing sites, non-profit organizations, and residents in need of fresh food options.

“This program with MoceanLab will expand the transformative power of USC’s Street Medicine Team and have a profound impact on residents in need who deserve this excellent, humane medical care,” said Aaron Gross, Chief Resilience Officer at City of Los Angeles. “Addressing the challenge of chronic homelessness is an urgent priority in communities throughout Los Angeles, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic slowdown place new burdens on families and individuals.”

