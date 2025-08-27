Hyundai Motor Group presents hydrogen vision for energy transition at CEM16

Hyundai Motor Group highlighted hydrogen’s role in decarbonization and energy resilience during two high-level dialogues at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) demonstrated its global hydrogen leadership at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM16), reinforcing the Group’s commitment to advancing hydrogen innovation on an international stage.

During CEM16, the Group actively participated in two high-level dialogues, sharing perspectives on industrial decarbonization, energy efficiency and the role of hydrogen as a future energy source. By engaging with global leaders, including ministerial delegations from member countries and key representatives from international organizations, the Group showcased its expanding hydrogen business and encouraged meaningful policy and industry collaboration.

Launched in 2010, the CEM is a high-level ministerial forum dedicated to accelerating clean energy policy and deployment. The forum comprises 29 member countries—including Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Brazil— and 21 participating countries such as Switzerland, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with delegations from leading international organizations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the World Bank. This year’s CEM16 and APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting were co-hosted by Korea and Brazil in Busan.

Ken Ramirez, Head of Energy & Hydrogen Business Division at Hyundai Motor Group, presented the Group’s comprehensive hydrogen business strategy, emphasizing the need for public-private collaboration to accelerate the energy transition.

In particular, Ramirez outlined the Group’s initiatives to:

Advance industrial decarbonization through hydrogen-powered mobility and industrial applications.

Promote energy efficiency across the entire value chain.

Highlight hydrogen’s critical role in reshaping the global energy mix and enabling a sustainable future.

“As an efficient energy carrier, hydrogen plays a central role in enhancing energy resilience and driving industrial innovation,” said Ramirez. “Hyundai Motor Group is capitalizing on our broad expertise and proven heritage in hydrogen of nearly three decades to deliver real-world hydrogen-powered solutions at scale through our HTWO brand and platform. We are committed to a decarbonized society and to building a hydrogen ecosystem that drives sustainability and competitiveness.”

At the ‘High-Level Dialogue on Industry Decarbonization and Energy Efficiency,’ the Group highlighted the advancement of low-carbon industries through international cooperation. The Group presented a portfolio of hydrogen-based solutions, sharing global projects such as NorCAL ZERO and HTWO Logistics alongside domestic initiatives like a hydrogen car transporter at Pyeongtaek Port and mobility and industrial projects at Incheon International Airport. The dialogue underlined the need for practical, scalable public-private initiatives and comprehensive value chain engagement to build a robust hydrogen ecosystem and enhance industrial competitiveness.

In the next session, ‘High-Level Dialogue on Future Fuel,’ the Group focused on advancing hydrogen as a key energy carrier and strengthening the ecosystem through infrastructure and upstream innovation. The Group showcased its fuel cell mobility technologies, as well as upstream efforts such as Waste-to-Hydrogen technologies and electrolysis hubs, aimed at improving production efficiency and revitalizing local hydrogen economies. The Group also stressed the need for hydrogen certification and standardization frameworks, urging greater international cooperation in infrastructure, investment and policy.

Supporting both CEM16 and the APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting on August 27–28, the Group provided a fleet of 32 all-new NEXO SUVs as official transport for ministerial-level officials—the first time FCEVs have served as state vehicles at a major international event. The fleet featured custom branding and included English-language brochures on the NEXO vehicle, HTWO hydrogen brand and hydrogen fuel cell business solutions.

Provided as an official vehicle for the event, Hyundai Motor’s the all-new NEXO FCEV demonstrates the company’s leadership in the global hydrogen market. Under its HTWO brand, Hyundai is expanding FCEV infrastructure and advancing smart mobility solutions. NEXO offers a driving range of up to 700 kilometers on a five-minute charge and is powered by a new electric motor with a maximum output of 150 kW, setting a benchmark for passenger FCEV performance.

Hyundai Motor Group has consistently supported major international events both in Korea and abroad by providing eco-friendly vehicles. These include the 43rd ASEAN Summit, the 56th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank, the 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and the G20 Bali Summit, contributing to the successful and sustainable operation of these events.

SOURCE: Hyundai