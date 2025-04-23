Hyundai Motor Group opens new battery and electrification research center at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Hyundai Motor Group and the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) to collaborate on battery and electrification research at the Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology (Hyundai CoE)

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced the opening of the Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology (Hyundai CoE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

This initiative is establishing a joint research system to advance future mobility technologies focused on electrification and battery systems, reflecting the Group’s commitment to driving innovation tailored to the needs of Indian customers.

The Group has selected nine joint research projects in collaboration with IITs as part of its long-term academic-industrial cooperation framework. These projects cover key focus areas including:

Battery cells, systems and testing

Battery management systems (BMS)

Energy density enhancement

Safety

Durability

Diagnostic technologies.

The initiative also explores new materials and system components, driving forward innovation in battery design and performance.

Hyundai Motor Group officials – including Heuiwon Yang, President and Head of the R&D Division; Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited; and Chang Hwan Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Electrification Energy Solutions Tech Unit – attended the main agreement ceremony held in New Delhi. They were joined by IIT representatives, including Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi; Dean Manu Santhanam from IIT Madras; and Dean Sachin C. Patwardhan from IIT Bombay.

The Steering Committee of the Hyundai CoE will be co-chaired by EVP Chang Hwan Kim and Prof. Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi at IIT Delhi.

“We’re excited to work with India’s brightest minds in battery innovation,” said Heuiwon Yang, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “Collaborating with leading researchers and IIT professors through the Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology will help us develop technologies tailored to India while contributing to its economy and society. We see this partnership with India’s academia and industry as a foundation for building a sustainable future together.”

Future Technology Research

In parallel, the Group is expanding its Future Technology Research Program, which has been in operation since 2021. Unlike the general operation methods of academic-industrial projects, the program allows university faculty members to propose their own research topics, which are then reviewed and selected by the Group.

Previously limited to domestic universities and Korean professors at overseas institutions, the program has been expanded to include foreign faculties – beginning with professors at IITs. This marks a significant step in globalizing the Group’s academic collaboration efforts.

Starting with IIT Delhi, the Hyundai CoE will expand in phases to build an India-wide network of experts, connecting leading researchers and institutions across the country.

Currently, the Group collaborates with three IIT universities (IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras), engaging around 30 professors. By December 2025, it aims to expand its reach to 10 universities in India, including non-IIT institutions, with approximately 100 professors participating.

The Group is organizing a range of initiatives to further strengthen this collaborative ecosystem. These include:

Technology exchange forums bringing together experts from both India and Korea

Global conferences on battery and EV technologies to share insights on trends and policies

Policy dialogue sessions that engage key stakeholders from the Indian government, academia, and industry to discuss the future of the mobility and electrification sectors

As the Group’s first academic-industrial collaboration model for a growth economy, the Hyundai CoE is set to become a central hub for research and innovation. It will play a key role in advancing future mobility solutions while fostering a strong, localized innovation base tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian market.

