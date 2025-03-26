Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America celebrates grand opening, powering U.S. economic growth

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) today hosted its Grand Opening celebration, as part of Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to and investment in the U.S. The ceremony marks the completion of the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history, just two and a half years after breaking ground.
“Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America not only represents the Group’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also our investment in relationships with our partners and communities right here in Georgia,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. “With the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at HMGMA we are building the future of mobility with America, in America.”
The event was attended by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung, Governor Brian P. Kemp, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz, Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song, company officials, state and local leaders, HMGMA Meta Pro employees, and other distinguished guests.
“Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, made possible by our commitment to working with job creators to build fruitful partnerships for decades. Collaborations between HMGMA and Georgia’s universities and technical colleges, including Georgia Quick Start’s on-site training facility, are preparing Georgians for high-quality jobs of today and tomorrow, while our award-winning infrastructure, such as our ports connects companies to markets around the nation and globe,” said Governor Kemp during the event, highlighting the positive impact of the plant on the state’s economy as well as its role in advancing innovative manufacturing and cultivating a skilled labor pool in Georgia.
HMG entered into a landmark agreement with the State of Georgia in May 2022 to establish a cutting-edge electric and hybrid vehicle production and battery manufacturing facility in Ellabell, Georgia, located 20 miles outside of historic Savannah. By June 2022, HMGMA was officially formed, and within four months, the company broke ground on the project, setting an unprecedented pace for development.
On October 3, 2024, less than two years after breaking ground, the first vehicle – a Hyundai IONIQ 5 – rolled off the assembly line, marking a new era for the Group’s U.S. operations. Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 three-row electric SUV is also now in production at HMGMA and will be joined in 2026 by the first Kia model to be built at the facility.
In addition to manufacturing electric vehicles for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, the plant is also equipped to produce hybrid vehicles. HMGMA has the capacity to initially produce 300,000 vehicles annually.
Investment and economic impact
The Group’s investment in Georgia related to HMGMA and joint battery ventures with LG Energy Solution and SK On is $12.6 billion. This represents the largest single investment in the state’s history and includes a total of 8,500 jobs at HMGMA by 2031. The Group’s total investments in Georgia are expected to create nearly 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, and $4.6 billion in individual earnings every year, according to the Center for Automotive Research.
As of July 2024, more than $2.5 billion in capital investment and approximately 6,900 jobs have been announced by HMGMA suppliers in 12 counties across the state. This more than doubles the additional $1 billion investment by suppliers that was originally anticipated.
HMGMA exemplifies the Group’s dedication to fostering economic growth, driving technological advancements, and delivering sustainable solutions to the U.S. market. To date, the Group has invested more than $20.5 billion in the U.S. in the service of these goals, creating or supporting over 570,000 jobs nationwide.
Earlier this week, the Group announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028; $9 billion will be invested to establish an annual production capacity in the U.S. of 1.2 million vehicles. The Group plans to expand HMGMA’s annual production capacity to a total of 500,000 units, an increase of 200,000 units from the original plan. In addition, the Group’s existing U.S. production sites – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Kia Autoland Georgia – will also see improvements in production facilities.
A total of $6 billion will be allocated to enhance the Group’s parts and logistics business, as well as establishing an Electric Arc Furnace-based integrated steel mill in the U.S. through its affiliate, Hyundai Steel, with an annual steel production capacity of 2.7 million tons. The mill will supply high-quality automotive steel plates to HMGMA when commercial steel production begins in 2029.
The Group will invest an additional $6 billion to drive innovation and expand strategic partnerships with U.S. companies in areas including autonomous driving, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced air mobility (AAM).
Through this $21 billion commitment to drive U.S. manufacturing growth, the Group anticipates it will create 14,000 new direct full-time jobs in the U.S. by 2028. The overall economic impact is expected to generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across related industries.
Technology and design
HMGMA’s architecture blends advanced technology with design elements that reflect Hyundai’s brand identity and the natural beauty of the Savannah area.
HMGMA has integrated a variety of proof-of-concept manufacturing technologies and systems from Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), scaling these to accommodate the larger production volume at the Georgia facility.
For example, all HMGMA’s processes – order collection, procurement, logistics and production – are optimized using AI and real-time data, and cutting-edge robotics and vision systems ensure high-quality vehicle production. These innovative manufacturing systems help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers, improving efficiency.
HMGMA expands its mixed-model production capability and integrates various robot processes to enhance automation, including automated guided vehicles for an optimized logistics system, Boston Dynamic’s Spot for exterior quality inspection in the weld shop, and parking robots in the assembly shop. Automation in HMGMA’s assembly shop is nearly double that of the Group’s existing facilities.
“It’s a historic moment that our state-of-the-art smart plant is officially open,” said Oscar Kwon, CEO of HMGMA. “It is as important for us to create a comfortable and welcoming work environment for our Metaplant employees, also known as Meta Pros, as it is for us to create an energy-efficient and technologically advanced plant. It is essential for our Meta Pros to be happy, comfortable and safe in their work environment for long-lasting careers at HMGMA.”
All the work zones, from office to production areas, have been designed to encourage communication and build team collaboration. The designs feature open layouts with ample daylight and indoor landscaping. Production areas, such as those in the assembly building, have team centers with skylights delivering natural light at the center of the building and can be used for employee breaks and meetings.
The 3,050-foot-long front of the HMGMA building’s exterior is lit in two parallel lines, inspired by a stream, and outlines an area where interstate travelers can view the vehicles as they travel by conveyer from paint to general assembly.
A solar parking lot located at the front of the site will generate 5.2 megawatts of energy, accounting for roughly five percent of the Metaplant’s total power consumption. The solar panels are installed above 1,878 parking spaces, providing shade for vehicles while simultaneously producing electricity.
A 41-acre ecological park that includes trails, running tracks, sports fields, and picnic areas will feature prominently in front of the Metaplant – all for Meta Pros to enjoy before or after work. Construction of the park is ongoing.
Hydrogen ecosystem
HMGMA has deployed Hyundai Motor XCIENT heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for clean logistics operations. A total of 21 XCIENT trucks are currently in operation, representing more than a third of the Glovis America truck fleet at HMGMA, which transport vehicle parts from suppliers across the region to the 2,906-acre Megasite where HMGMA is located on a daily basis.
This industry-leading initiative represents a significant step forward in HMGMA’s leadership efforts to both reduce its carbon footprint and actively promote sustainable practices in daily logistics operations.
Community engagement
Working under Hyundai Motor Group’s global vision of shaping a better future for humanity through smart mobility solutions and sustainable innovation, Hyundai Motor has supported several non-profit organizations that have had a positive impact on the community, especially in the areas of education, safety and sustainability. Since 2022, Hyundai and Genesis, along with various social responsibility initiatives and nonprofit organizations, have donated nearly $4.5 million to local organizations in Georgia.
Kia’s Autoland Georgia factory in West Point has provided over $22 million in support of Georgia communities since 2009, including more than $6 million to support educational programs such as the THINC College & Career Academy, and SAE’s “A World in Motion.”
SOURCE: Hyundai