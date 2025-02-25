Hyundai Motor Group launches ‘Pleos 25’ conference to accelerate vehicle software development

Hyundai Motor Group to unveil its new software brand, ‘Pleos’, and introduce new development platform and technology for mobility solutions at its developer conference, ‘Pleos 25’

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is actively recruiting participants for its new developer conference, ‘Pleos 25’, which will be held at COEX, Seoul, on Friday, March 28. The conference aims to accelerate the transition to a software-defined vehicle (SDV) development system and expand the app ecosystem for Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis vehicles.

At the event, the Group will unveil ‘Pleos’, a new software brand that embodies the Group’s vision and commitment to providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions and self-managed, fully autonomous transportation infrastructure.

‘Pleos’ seamlessly connects and integrates data from all movements and devices to create new opportunities. At ‘Pleos 25’, the Group will introduce the new software brand alongside key technologies essential for software-defined vehicle development, as well as a development environment for third-party apps in next-generation infotainment systems, reinforcing its dedication to building a mobility ecosystem.

The Group will also present its own software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) regarding vehicle data and app development for next-generation infotainment systems. A new, open platform providing a development environment which includes SDKs and APIs for developers will be unveiled at ‘Pleos 25’.

The Group’s developers will present their latest updates through technical sessions under the themes of SDV, artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous driving. Participants will learn about the development environment of the vehicle app market and explore the process of developing vehicle apps using SDKs through hands-on programs. Additionally, the Group will set up an exhibition space to highlight partnership cases for mobility solutions based on vehicle data and services.

Registrations for the ‘Pleos 25’ conference are now open. Developers who wish to participate can visit the website here to register in advance. Pre-registered participants will receive exclusive hands-on experience for vehicle app development with SDKs. The Group’s 1:1 recruitment consultation will also only be available to those who have registered in advance.

