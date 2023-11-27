Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung named ‘Industry Leader’ in 2023 Automotive News All–Stars awards

Award recognizes Executive Chair Chung’s integral role in global leadership of Hyundai Motor Group and innovative management of Group brands

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) Executive Chair Euisun Chung was announced today as the winner of the Industry Leader category in the 2023 Automotive News All-Stars awards.

For 40 years Automotive News All-Stars has honored visionary figures in the mobility industry who have demonstrated an exceptional contribution to progress and shaping change, with Executive Chair Chung voted this year’s recipient of the Industry Leader title.

An All-Stars Industry Leader must have exhibited operational excellence in their respective area, with the winner having shown significant impact on the industry. The Industry Leader field recognizes individuals at the highest level of their organizations, honoring the top-most executive who has shown extraordinary leadership.

“I’d like to thank the Automotive News team for this special award – it is an honor to be named the 2023 All-Stars Industry Leader,” said Executive Chair Euisun Chung. “This award is in recognition of the entire Hyundai Motor Group family and partners all around the world who have worked so hard and devoted themselves to making sure that we achieve our vision of smart, sustainable mobility and progress for humanity,” he added.

The Industry Leader award signals Chung’s driving role in advancing technology and sustainability as part of the Group’s vision for future mobility. “Hyundai Motor Group — and its stable of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands — has blossomed into an industry innovator,” Automotive News said.

“Under Executive Chair Euisun Chung, this industry juggernaut is putting the ‘new’ into new mobility, with global leadership and a slew of tomorrow’s technologies. Executive Chair Chung, 53, is putting the world’s third-largest auto group on the map for electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen power, in addition to luxury cars and Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs).”

Automotive News also recognized the Group’s aims in its next steps to achieve its goal as a smart, sustainable mobility provider, highlighting that with “advanced robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), his concepts are bold, futuristic and abstract, creating a ‘Mobility of Things’ that covers movement in all forms.”

Executive Chair Chung joins previous recipients of the All-Stars Industry Leader title, including Ford Executive Chair, Bill Ford, in 2020; General Motors Chair and CEO, Mary Barra, in 2018; and then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO, Segio Marchionne, in 2014.

As the Group continues its transition towards a smart and sustainable future of mobility, with a focus on benefiting global society, Executive Chair Chung has overseen these initial steps, resulting in significant change already in leading Hyundai Motor Group on its transformational journey.

His vision in this area has been reflected by several other industry honors, with Executive Chair Chung named MotorTrend ‘Person of the Year’ in 2023 and ‘Visionary of the Year’ at Newsweek’s World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards 2022. He was also presented the highly respected Issigonis Trophy by Autocar in the UK in 2021.

SOURCE: Hyundai