Hyundai Motor Group delivers enhanced in-car experience through Equinix data centers globally

Connecting globally distributed data hubs on a secure, private infrastructure to accelerate seamless connected car services (CCS) worldwide

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is deploying its dedicated private cloud platform, HCloud, within Equinix data centers globally to enhance customer experience and improve service quality for its more than 10 million connected car service subscribers.

HCloud is the Group’s proprietary cloud platform that was developed in response to the growing demand for real-time data processing, seamless connectivity and scalable infrastructure, driven by rapid advancements in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Group is leveraging Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as Equinix Fabric®, to interconnect HCloud to multiple public cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). This hybrid multicloud architecture accelerates the global rollout of connected car services while ensuring reliable connectivity, consistent service coverage and reduced latency.

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that comprises the mobility brands—Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis. The Group’s CCS provides in-car infotainment and mobile applications via wireless networks. Since its launch in 2003, the Group has acquired over 10 million global CCS subscribers as of 2023 and is aiming to reach 20 million by 2026. To continue the growth, it is making significant investments in the development and expansion of HCloud to deliver enhanced in-car services, including a personalized driving experience.

As 95% of new vehicles are expected to be connected by 2030,1 the Group recognized the need for distributed data processing and proximity to cloud and network ecosystems to ensure an excellent user experience. This led to the deployment of the HCloud in Equinix IBX data centers in Seoul, Los Angeles and Frankfurt, strategically selected for their global reach, carrier density and high operational standards backed by service-level agreements (SLAs). Equinix’s proximity to major cloud and network providers will enable the Group to connect with key partners, while supporting robust performance and scalability.

Through its deployment at Equinix, the Group has enhanced app responsiveness and improved the quality of its remote services. The collaboration supports the company’s transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and lays the foundation for smarter, safer and more connected mobility solutions.

Supporting Quotes

Youngjoo Han, Vice President and Head of IT Infra Center, Hyundai Motor Group

“By leveraging Equinix’s global data centers, we are providing high-quality connected car service and improving user experience through reduced latency, stable global connectivity and enhanced scalability of our HCloud platform. The partnership with Equinix is taking us a step closer to becoming the global leader in connected car services. We look forward to continuing this journey with Equinix to sustain the momentum of our growing connected car ecosystem worldwide.”

Chris Jang, Managing Director, Equinix Korea

“The future of the automotive industry lies in connected cars. Through a hybrid multicloud infrastructure, auto manufacturers can take advantage of cloud services while maintaining the flexibility to choose between secure, dedicated colocation infrastructure and highly scalable cloud services for each workload they support. Equinix, with its global footprint, offers not only the necessary infrastructure but also an interconnected digital ecosystem and network-dense infrastructure. This can enable Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor, to accelerate their digital transformation and optimize the customer experience.”

SOURCE: Equinix