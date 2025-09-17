Hyundai Motor Group champions hydrogen innovation at Osaka Energy Ministerial Meetings

Hyundai Motor Group participates in the 1st Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels and the 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting, held in Osaka

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) asserted its hydrogen leadership at the 1st Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels and the 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting on September 15 in Osaka, Japan, through lead intervention on the clean energy transition.

The ministerial meetings, co-hosted by the governments of Japan and Brazil and with the participation of over 25 countries and the International Energy Agency (IEA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), were held with the aim of accelerating global collaboration.

Hyundai Motor Group EVP Ken Ramírez, Head of Energy & Hydrogen Business Division, delivered lead intervention at the meetings, representing the Hydrogen Council and emphasizing the pivotal role of hydrogen and the importance of private-public collaboration for the global energy transition. Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang serves as Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, a global coalition of 140 companies from 20 countries and various sectors, committed to advancing the hydrogen society.

“We stand at a pivotal juncture where hydrogen must be a core pillar and a strategic enabler for the global energy transition,” said Ken Ramírez, Head of Energy & Hydrogen Business Division.

“As a founding member and current co-chair of the Hydrogen Council, Hyundai is advancing the deployment of hydrogen ecosystems around the world through innovation, collaboration, and public-private partnerships. Committed to hydrogen for nearly three decades, we are leveraging the full capabilities of the Hyundai Motor Group across the entire hydrogen value chain to deliver real-world hydrogen-powered solutions at scale.”

The 1st Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels brought together more than 25 energy ministers, corporate leaders, and head of international organizations in morning session, focused on showcasing Japan’s hydrogen leadership and technological prowess in collaboration with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting, held in the afternoon under the theme of ‘Demand Creation,’ to discuss strategies to stimulate global adoption of hydrogen and its derivatives.

At the ministerial meetings, the Group emphasized the strategic importance of hydrogen as a cornerstone for achieving a clean and resilient energy future, calling for consistent policy measures and regulatory frameworks to scale hydrogen ecosystems globally. Building on the Korea-Japan Hydrogen Cooperation Dialogue held earlier this year, the Group announced these commitments, reaffirming both nations’ dedication to advancing standardization and fostering institutional cooperation in the hydrogen sector.

At previous international forums like CEM16, the Group demonstrated its ability to deliver real-world hydrogen-powered solutions, called for global collaboration to build cost-effective hydrogen ecosystems, and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy. It also expressed its support for the upcoming COP30 in Brazil and reiterated its broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its operations and product lineup.

SOURCE: Hyundai