Hyundai Motor Group appoints Sven Mirko Patuschka as Head of R&D Center in China

Hyundai Motor Group has appointed Sven Mirko Patuschka as Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Technology & Engineering Center in China (HMTC). Patuschka will oversee R&D strategy and lead the development of exclusive models tailored to the local market, further strengthening the Group’s presence in China.

Located in Yantai, Shandong Province, HMTC is one of the Group’s overseas facilities dedicated to the research and development of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, as well as innovative technologies for the Chinese market.

“I’m honored to take part in Hyundai Motor Group’s future vision during this exciting time of change and innovation,” said Patuschka. “The transformation from hardware- to software-based competence in the Chinese market will be one of the biggest challenges for the Group, and therefore one of my priorities. I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to take Hyundai Motor Group’s development strategy and brand direction to the next level in China.”

Patuschka’s technical expertise ranges from batteries for new energy vehicles to autonomous driving and connected services. Most recently, Patuschka was the head of R&D at Volkswagen Group China and the Chief Technology Officer at Mobility Asia, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group focusing on mobility services. He is also credited for Volkswagen Group’s growth in China and the development of mobility services competence in the local market.

“Sven Mirko Patuschka has vast knowledge and experience not only in the automotive industry but in the latest Chinese technology and services domain, including autonomous driving and connected service,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “With Patuschka on board, Hyundai Motor Group will be better positioned to win the hearts of Chinese customers with exclusive models and innovative technology and mobility services.”

HMTC is a vital part of the technology and engineering network that the Group operates globally, including in North America, Europe, and India.

SOURCE: Kia