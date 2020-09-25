Hyundai Motor Group appoints Alain Raposo to lead Powertrain Tech Unit

Hyundai Motor Group announced today it has appointed Alain Raposo as Executive Vice President in charge of its Powertrain Tech Unit at the Group’s Research and Development Division. Alain Raposo will be responsible for engine, transmission and electrification development for Hyundai and Kia brands at Hyundai Motor Group’s global R&D headquarters, starting on September 28. He will report to Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division.

“We are pleased to have Alain join Hyundai Motor Group,” said President Biermann. “In addition, Alain brings powertrain electrification experience, making us even stronger on our way to become the leading Smart Mobility Solution Provider.”

“It is with great pride and honor for me to arrive in Hyundai Motor Group, which I consider as the company with the fastest growth in technology, quality and business expansion in the automotive industry,” said Alain Raposo. “I’ll put all my energy and knowledge, together with my Powertrain Tech unit members, to contribute to the success of the Hyundai Motor Group. I am excited to experience the Korean culture and to join Hyundai in its efforts to make a smart digital transformation from combustion era to fully sustainable mobility.”

Alain Raposo is an expert who has led the R&D of powertrain, electric vehicle, and battery development for over 30 years at major automakers including Renault, Nissan and Groupe PSA. Before joining the Group, he was in charge of developing powertrain, battery and chassis at Groupe PSA.

Alain Raposo is a rare talent who has held leadership positions overseeing both powertrain and electrification development. His expertise spans across not only engines and transmissions for internal combustion cars, but also batteries and motors for electric vehicles. Alain Raposo’s expertise will propel the Group forward in the era of eco-friendly vehicles. Alain Raposo also will spearhead the Group’s move towards more streamlined platforms and architecture-based powertrain development.

Alain Raposo will play a crucial role in balancing the development strategies between internal combustion and electric vehicles as the Group prepares itself for future mobility. The Group plans to launch a total of 44 electrified vehicles, including 23 BEV models by 2025.

Since starting his career at Renault in 1987, Alain Raposo has been mainly in charge of engine development. In 2005, he moved to Nissan to lead its powertrain efforts. From 2008 to 2017, he spearheaded powertrain strategies that maximized synergies at the Renault-Nissan Alliance. In particular, in 2014, he added EV engineering to his realm, overseeing the alliance’s efforts in electrification development.

In 2017, he moved to Groupe PSA to lead the development of electric vehicle programs and e-mobility strategies at the automaker. Within a year, he became responsible for the development of powertrains, batteries and chassis for internal combustion cars and electric vehicles.

Alain Raposo is a graduate of France’s INSA (National Institute of Applied Sciences) and ENSPM (National Institute of Petrol and Engines) where he specialized in engines and products of petroleum applications.

SOURCE: Kia