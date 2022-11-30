Hyundai Motor Group announces 2022 key executive appointments

Hyundai Motor Group to bolster future business competitiveness and better manage global economic uncertainties through the appointments

Hyundai Motor Group (The Group) today announced key executive appointments for CEO and presidents as the Group seeks to respond to rapidly-changing global business environment and continue driving business performance.

The focus of the appointments is to bolster future business capabilities while allowing the Group to better manage global economic uncertainties. The Group also established Global Strategy Office (GSO) to lead future mobility strategy.

Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Hyundai Motor Group, is promoted to President.

President and CCO Donckerwolke will continue to strengthen the identifies of each of the Group’s mobility brands – Hyundai Motor, Kia, and Genesis – through leading the Group’s advance design and concept model design. Mr. Donckerwolke has led the Group’s creative projects such as Genesis House New York, and customer experience for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

“I am very honored by this new responsibility. I would like to thank the Group for the trust it has shown in me, and I recognize the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis design teams for their consistently outstanding performance,” said Mr. Donckerwolke. “We have together challenged the status quo and we will continue to promote a creative, challenging and positive attitude within our Group.”

President Donckerwolke will continue to oversee the Group’s brand communications based on creative contents and projects and continue his efforts to strengthen the brand identities of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands.

The Group promoted Hyundai Motor Company Senior Vice President Kyoo Bok Lee to Executive Vice President and appointed him as the president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Glovis. EVP Lee has diverse experience in Hyundai’s global sales and finance roles including his role of chief finance officer at Hyundai Motor Brazil. Recently he has been leading Group’s process innovation aimed at sustainable growth.

Executive Vice President Lee is expected to lead Hyundai Glovis to become a global smart logistics provider by accelerating the implementation of future new business strategies and creating synergies with the Group.

The Group also established a Global Strategy Office (GSO) to accelerate its transition into a future mobility solutions provider and strengthen the synergy between the group’s core businesses. Further detail on GSO will be decided later in the year.

The GSO will be responsible for establishing the Group’s future mobility strategy with regards to software, hardware and mobility services. GSO will have a decision-making body composed of experts in each field for timely and consistent implementation of strategies.

In the meantime, President of Strategy Planning Division Young Woon Kong; President of Innovation Division Youngcho Chi; President and CEO of Hyundai Glovis Jung-Hoon Kim will now take the role of advisors.

SOURCE: Hyundai