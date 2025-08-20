Hyundai Motor Group and Royal College of Art celebrate 10-year partnership with new agreement

Hyundai Motor Group and Royal College of Art mark a decade of collaboration with an extension to drive design innovation and sustainability through 2027

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and the Royal College of Art (RCA) are marking a decade of collaboration (2016–2025) by announcing an extension of their joint commitment to innovation, creativity and sustainability within the global design and mobility ecosystem.

The signing ceremony for the renewed partnership took place today at RCA’s Battersea campus. The two-year agreement, extending through 2027, highlights the Group’s enduring role as a patron of design and culture, underscoring its dedication to fostering creativity, supporting future design leaders, and pursuing sustainable innovation in mobility.

The RCA remains one of the Group’s most significant global design collaborators, with the longest and most deeply integrated partnership among its design school affiliations worldwide. RCA’s Intelligent Mobility Design Centre (IMDC) has been central to this collaboration, bringing together interdisciplinary research and education at the intersection of mobility, design and technology.

This strategic partnership goes beyond a simple industry-academia collaboration, emphasizing creativity and sustainability in the field of future mobility design. Built on a shared philosophical belief in pursuing a better future through design, the partnership reflects a deep commitment to innovation and positive change.

As part of the two-year extension, the partnership will expand to enhance existing programs and introduce new research initiatives that address evolving needs in mobility and design. Key initiatives include the Hyundai-Kia Design and Innovation Project, Intelligent Mobility MA Visiting Design Fellowship, Professional Development Workshops, and Hyundai-Kia Student Awards.

The collaboration will also explore emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), user experience (UX), and sustainable materials, reflecting a shared focus on addressing critical challenges in design. These programs foster synergy between academic research, industry expertise and student engagement, driving creativity and shaping the future of mobility.

SOURCE: Hyundai