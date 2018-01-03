Hyundai Motor extends Scrappage & Emission Reduction Scheme

Hyundai Motor has launched an extension to its Scrappage & Emissions Reduction scheme which offers customers up to £5,000 off the price of a new car, making it easier and more affordable than ever to drive a new, lower emission vehicle.

Now extended until the 31st March 2018, Hyundai’s scheme targets older and more polluting vehicles with Euro 1-4 emissions standard (cars that were registered before 31 December 2009). Regardless of make or model, Hyundai will offer owners the opportunity to scrap or trade in their old car for a brand-new Hyundai, with a range of incentives available across the line-up.

Customers who are looking to substantially reduce their motoring emissions can now choose the award- winning IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid on the scheme, which guarantees a £3,500 customer saving when using the £2000 Hyundai scrappage offer combined with the government-funded £1500 Plug-In Car Grant.

All New Kona – Hyundai’s latest SUV offering – has also been introduced, with a £1,750 incentive available on all variants. Santa Fe and Tucson remain on the scheme, with savings of £3,500 and £4,000 receptively.

i10, i20, i30, i40 and ix20 continue to be available and some highlights include: The i10 S 1.0 from just £7,995, the i20 S 1.0 from £9,495 and the i30 S 1.0 from £12,995 (a full breakdown of the discounts available across the range is given below).

All the savings made available on Hyundai’s Scrappage & Vehicle Emission Scheme will be supported by 3.9% APR from Hyundai Finance* in January and February for customers to maximise monthly affordability.

Under the terms of the scheme, the most polluting, those with Euro 1-3 emissions standard will be scrapped, while owners of a Euro 4 model can trade-in their vehicle for any model across the Hyundai range**. The offer is only available for retail customers and the discount is in lieu of any other offer***.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Hyundai is fully committed to improving the efficiency of its product line-up and to lowering emissions. Our Scrappage and Emissions Reduction scheme has made the change into new, cleaner and more technologically advanced vehicles even easier for over 2700 customers since we launched it back in September 2017, so we are very pleased to announce the extension of the scheme until March.

“The scheme has been enhanced to introduce not just our brand new small SUV, KONA but also the award-winning IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid. Alongside the IONIQ Hybrid, it’s now even easier for customers to make that step from a conventional ICE vehicle into one with an electrified powertrain.”

This is not the first time that Hyundai Motor UK has introduced a scrappage scheme. Back in 2008, the Company was the first to introduce a scheme which ran from April 2009 to March 2010. Over that period, it enabled over 45,000 customers to move into new, safer and cleaner cars.

Model Derivatives Incentive i10 SE 1.0 £1,795 All other models £1,500 i20 SE 1.2 £2,865 All other models £2,000 i30 All models £4,000 i40 All models £3,000 IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid £2,000 ix20 All models £2,000 KONA All models £1,750 Tucson All models £3,500 Santa Fe All models £5,000

* T&Cs apply. Subject to status. 18s or over. Guarantee may be required. Hyundai Finance, RH2 9AQ

**some exclusions apply

*** The V5 of the part exchange address needs to match the new vehicle invoice and have been in the current owners’ possession for a minimum of 90 days

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.