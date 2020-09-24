Hyundai Motor envisions future of mobility experience with IONIQ Concept Cabin

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the IONIQ Concept Cabin, its latest vision of future dedicated EV in-car customer experiences. The concept cabin proposes the transformation of Hyundai vehicles from transportation to personalized mobility solution that suits various lifestyles.

Hyundai plans to leverage the abundant interior space and vast power supply capacity of EVs to integrate home electronics and appliances in its future IONIQ models, all customizable depending on customers’ needs and lifestyles.

The IONIQ Concept Cabin made in partnership with LG Electronics provides a hint of what’s possible in EV interiors. For example, “Clothing Care” and “Shoes Butler” will allow customers to handle mundane tasks on the go, while they enjoy content on the ceiling-mounted 77-inch flexible OLED screen. The screen is large enough for two people to enjoy different content simultaneously.

The sound is pumped through the speakers in the headrests which creats personal sound zone. In addition, a floor cleaning robot along with the overhaed UV LED lights ensures the cabin is kept clean and disinfected.

Hyundai plans to offer such value-added experiences starting with IONIQ 5, a dedicated EV slated for launch early next year.

“The IONIQ Concept Cabin is one of a kind and an unprecedented approach to enhancing customer experience as it can be customized for different needs and lifestyles,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company.

“Dedicated EVs will enable us to revolutionize the experience Hyundai delivers to its customers, empowering them to do more in and out of the vehicles.”

Hyundai plans to become a leader in the era of electrified mobility with its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand. IONIQ vehicles will sit on E-GMP (Electronic Global Modular Platform), Hyundai’s dedicated EV platform, allowing the company to provide unprecedented experience in and out of vehicles.

SOURCE: Hyundai