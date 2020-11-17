Hyundai Motor encourages the world to take charge and make a difference with IONIQ

Hyundai Motor Company’s new IONIQ brand campaign video, ‘I’m in Charge,’ (LINK) shares insights of various thought leaders – fashion designer Maria Cornejo and British adventurer David de Rothschild – about their commitment to sustainable living. The video also invites eco-conscious consumers everywhere to also take action and responsibility in the global fight against climate change.

Hyundai kicked off the ‘I’m in Charge’ brand campaign to celebrate the launch of its IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand as part of Hyundai’s ongoing effort to offer a sustainable lifestyle. The new brand campaign video follows the footsteps of the IONIQ London Eye launch event promoting the brand as an enabler of diverse, environmentally responsible lifestyles.

The new video, shot around the world to emphasize the global impact of climate change, asks “You might think you can’t change the world… but what if you could?” The video takes viewers to rainforests, canyons, streets, glaciers and deserts to capture the daily lives of Cornejo, Rothschild, a model from Kenya and street dancer from France. Although they live in different places, speak different languages and follow different social norms, they all share in the borderless effort to promote sustainability as responsible citizens of the world. Ultimately, the video shows that IONIQ vehicles can make a difference in people’s lives and help change the world for the better.

“The concerns over global issues such as transportation, housing and environment is becoming a reality, and ‘Clean Mobility’ is Hyundai’s solution to these problems and sustainable future,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “Through the customer experience delivered by IONIQ, Hyundai will expand on the brand vision, ‘Progress for Humanity.’”

Hyundai has been working with Cornejo since 2019 for Re:Style, an exclusive cultural event showcasing a creative upcycling collaboration between the automotive and fashion industries. Rothschild first worked with Hyundai in 2016 when he presented as a guest speaker, highlighting IONIQ’s eco-friendliness.

Building on the success of its predecessor in 2019, Hyundai has launched Re:Style 2020 fashion collection in October 2020, upcycling discarded materials from automotive manufacturing and scrapping into fashionable products.

SOURCE: Hyundai