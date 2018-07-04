Hyundai Motor electrifies at 2018 Auto Express New Car Awards with double win in eco-car categories

Hyundai Motor claimed a double victory at last night’s Auto Express New Car Awards 2018 winning Affordable Electric Car of the Year for the new KONA Electric and Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year.

The All-New Hyundai Kona Electric fought off competition from the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf and was commended by the judges for its long range of 300-miles on a single charge and its affordable price.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief, Auto Express, said: “Launching an all-electric SUV means Hyundai has tapped into two of the fastest-growing parts of the market. The Kona Electric has a 300-mile range, so it can go further on a single charge than some of its closest rivals. Add an affordable price tag and it shows that genuinely mainstream electric cars are now viable. The Kona Electric is an outstanding package, which is why we’ve named it Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2018.

IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid outshone other hybrids including the Toyota Prius in the affordable hybrid category, impressing with its efficiency, comfort and technology.

“Our time in the real world with an Hyundai IONIQ PHEV revealed it to be a very efficient car indeed, averaging more than 80mpg almost effortlessly over 4,000 miles. CO2 emissions of 26g/km bolster the IONIQ PHEV’s green credentials. And yet it’s still a spacious, comfortable, well-equipped hatchback – and a deserved winner of our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2018 award.”

Alongside the wins, Hyundai models were shortlisted in six of the New Car categories and the much-lauded i30N was Highly Commended in the Hot Hatch category.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK, added, “To win two significant titles from Auto Express for Kona Electric – a car which will be available to order soon in the UK – and the IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid is a real testament to our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles.

“As a business, we are investing significantly in green technologies and the IONIQ, KONA Electric and the forthcoming fuel cell, NEXO are all fruits of that investment. In fact, we will be launching 18 new electrified models before 2025. We’re not putting all our eggs in one basket though – it’s more important that our customers have the choice that best suits their needs.

The Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid is available from across the Hyundai dealer network from £25,345* (Premium 1.6 Petrol 141PS DCT) and the Kona Electric – priced from £29,495 exc. PICG – will be available to order exclusively on Hyundai’s Click to Buy website from August 2. For more information, please visit: https://www.hyundai.co.uk/

The New Car Awards celebrate the best new cars on sale and they’re voted for by the expert reviewers at Auto Express.

*Price including current customer saving

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.