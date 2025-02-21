Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz holds town hall with employees at Namyang R&D Center, underscoring commitment to quality and customer service

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz shared his strategic vision for the company, encouraging direct and open communication between employees

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz held a town hall meeting with employees at the company’s Namyang R&D Center, his first such meeting since assuming the role of Hyundai Motor CEO. At the event, Muñoz underscored his commitment to direct communication with employees and that engineers share the common language of data and statistics.

Beginning the town hall, President Muñoz spoke directly about future business plans, emphasizing the importance of Hyundai Motor’s customer-centric philosophy and achieving the highest quality standards to ensure sustainable success amid the rapidly changing business environment.

“As an engineer myself, I have been looking forward to spending time with the outstanding team here at Namyang. I tend to challenge engineers, because I have high expectations for people I care about, like my family,” said President Muñoz.

President Muñoz shared his reflections on his first two months as CEO and outlined Hyundai Motor’s management strategy, future vision, and approach to overcoming key challenges. In relation to electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technology, Muñoz emphasized that Hyundai and its employees can achieve greater success together through advanced technology development and strategic partnerships.

“We will succeed by continuing to deliver beautifully designed, high-quality vehicles with technology that customers want. We must treat our customers as honored guests and provide exceptional service,” he said.

Muñoz also shared his leadership approach, offering insights from his extensive global automotive and mobility industry experience. Since joining Hyundai Motor Company in 2019, he has driven significant growth and profitability, solidifying his leadership in the global mobility industry.

Speaking at the town hall, President and CEO Muñoz said, “It’s an honor to serve our customers, employees, dealers, suppliers and other stakeholders in this new capacity. I’m excited and motivated by the tremendous opportunities for Hyundai around the world.”

Attended by more than 800 employees – including President and Head of Research and Development Division, Heui Won Yang, and Executive Vice President and Hyundai Motor Company Chief HR Officer, Hae In Kim – the hour-long session reinforced the pivotal role the Namyang R&D Center has played in Hyundai Motor’s position as a top three global mobility brand, as well as its importance in the company’s future. The Center plays a key function in leading Hyundai Motor’s differentiated product strategies tailored to the needs of local markets, as well as delivering industry-leading quality, safety and technology innovations.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the 3.47 million-square-meter facility is a comprehensive research and development hub, with world-class capabilities in software development, design and engineering, and vehicle testing and evaluation.

“Namyang, our global center for R&D, has a phenomenal track record of delivering beautifully designed, high-quality, safety-focused vehicles with technology and features that our customers value,” Muñoz commented.

“This is evidenced through Hyundai’s increasing sales, market share, profitability, and industry accolades around the world. I don’t think any brand has won more World Car of the Year Awards than Hyundai in the last few years, and we can trace this back to all the excellent work happening here in Namyang. This is where the magic happens!” he added.

Joining those at Namyang digitally, the town hall was also livestreamed globally to Hyundai Motor colleagues across the world, including at headquarters in Seoul and operations in China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the Asia-Pacific regional offices in Indonesia and Australia.

The session included an open Q&A, encouraging direct dialogue between leadership and employees. Asked about overcoming the challenge of global EV adoption, Muñoz highlighted the company’s strategic approach:

“We continue to lead the transition to electrification. We understand that this business is based on consumer demand, which is why we continue to invest in hybrid electric vehicles, extended range electric vehicles (EREV), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and vehicles powered by internal combustion. More powertrain choices across our lineup are emblematic of our flexible approach.”

Muñoz took questions on other areas of Hyundai Motor’s global business, including autonomous driving technology, outlining that, “Autonomous driving has incredible potential to make driving safer by drastically reducing accidents, as well as being more convenient and efficient. We are making long-term investments with autonomous driving. Our Advanced Vehicle Platform division is doing a great job leading this internally here in Namyang.”

Closing the event, Muñoz called on all Hyundai Motor employees worldwide to continue striving for excellence, encouraging them to “Stay humble, stay hungry, work hard and always have a customer service mindset – I am here to serve you so we can serve our customers together.”

SOURCE: Hyundai