Hyundai Motor celebrates Earth Day with BTS in new global hydrogen campaign film

Hyundai Motor Company is commemorating Earth Day with a new film as part of its Global Hydrogen Campaign with the global K-pop group BTS.

The newly released film features spectacular sceneries with BTS members each highlighting a beautiful element of the great nature that we must treasure: ‘emerald ocean’, ‘pure-white’, ‘sky blue’, ‘sun-kissed’, ‘crystalline raindrops’, ‘starlit’, and ‘woody fresh’. Hyundai’s flagship fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) NEXO appears toward the end of the film, presenting the company’s vision for hydrogen energy as the positive energy for a better tomorrow.

The film reaffirms Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to a sustainable future while serving as a reminder to keep our planet clean and not take for granted the remarkable gifts of Mother Nature. The 60- and 120-second versions of the film premiered globally on the company’s official worldwide YouTube channel (@HyundaiWorldwide) at 06:00 (KST) on April 22 to coincide with Earth Day, and will air as TV commercials on major networks around the world over the next few weeks.

“We hope this film will inspire our customers and fans around the world to take care of our planet in commemoration of Earth Day,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor. “We will continue to utilize our Global Hydrogen Campaign with BTS as a platform to raise awareness of the environmental challenges of our time and to champion hydrogen for a more sustainable future.”

BTS has been promoting sustainable mobility as the Global Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor under the slogan #BecauseofYou, and has helped the brand communicate its sustainable messages with millennials. Earlier this year, the world-renowned group starred in another film presenting Hyundai’s clean mobility vision, which was screened on a digital billboard at Times Square in New York City. The seven members of the group also arrived at the 62nd Grammy Awards riding in the ultimate zero-emission vehicle, the NEXO.

Another leg of the Global Hydrogen Campaign is the #DarkSelfieChallenge, which was launched on April 13 ahead of Earth Day. The online event is an easy way for people to take part in Earth Day while staying at home by switching off their lights and taking a selfie in the dark with only the flashlight. Participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media with the hashtags #DarkSelfieChallenge and #EarthDay until May 4. BTS members are also joining the challenge as a demonstration of their commitment to the environment.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year with various events taking place around the world in support of the environment, including dimming lights in major cities. In 2019, Hyundai Motor worked with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and used five NEXO vehicles to generate power to light up the facade of the Seoul Metropolitan Library during the city’s lights off event.

SOURCE: Hyundai