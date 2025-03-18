Hyundai Motor celebrates 18 iF Design Awards for 2025, showcasing design excellence across multiple categories

Automotive: IONIQ 9, PALISADE, INITIUM, Smart Taxi Indicator, Global EV Home Charger, E-pit EV Fast Charger, DICE (Digital Curated Experience) concept, Multi-Hanger set

More Detail on Hyundai Motor’s 2025 iF Design award-winning entries

IONIQ 9 (Automotive)

Designed with the perfect balance of aerodynamic performance, space and aesthetics, IONIQ 9 is an ‘Aerosthetic Lounge’. Combining aesthetics and functionality, this model sets a new standard for luxury SUVs with its a sustainable, customer-centered approach.

PALISADE (Automotive)

PALISADE is a premium SUV that combines a bold presence with refined details and interior usability. This SUV redefines its segment with a unique exterior and a user-centered interior, merging versatility with luxurious design.

INITIUM (Automotive)

INITIUM represents Hyundai Motor’s vision for a sustainable hydrogen-powered future, embodying strength, resilience and elegance. With the ‘Art of Steel’ concept, its design emphasizes robust structures and clean, powerful lines that convey durability.

Smart Taxi Indicator (Automotive)

The Smart Taxi Indicator uses a new installation method that does not damage the vehicle, increases installation convenience, reduces total cost of ownership, and provides better visibility of passenger drop-off to prevent micro-mobility accidents.

Global Home Charger (Automotive)

A global home charger compatible with Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles worldwide offers an innovative charging experience with integrated design, competitive pricing, and a 22kWh output.

E-pit EV Fast Charger (Automotive)

An all-in-one ultra-fast charger (with integrated power bank) to expand and distribute the Group’s charger lineup, featuring a dual-plug charger platform with cost reduction and quality competitiveness.

SPACE (Product Concepts)

The SPACE (Spatial Curated Experience) concept is a hydrogen-powered public mobility system designed for unrestricted travel, including for those with mobility impairments. It features adaptive seating and boarding height controls for various user needs and its modules are reborn at the end of their lifespan into recycled pavilion structures.

DICE (Automotive)

DICE (Digital Curated Experience) is a hydrogen-powered personal mobility platform integrating AI and spatial computing for personalized travel experiences. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, DICE ensures eco-friendly operation and safety. With its transparent OLED display and RingPad interface, DICE seamlessly adapts to individual preferences while enhancing urban lifestyles through smart connectivity and resource-efficient materials.

Multi-Hanger set (Automotive)

The Multi-Hanger set is designed to increase usability of a vehicle’s interior space. By attaching the main support between to the headrest pillars, users can assemble a tablet holder or a coat hanger.

X-ble Shoulder (Industry) The Robotics LAB’s ‘X-ble Shoulder’ is designed to reduce worker injury risks and keep them healthy. Tailored for auto manufacturing employees, who often lift their arms above head height over 3,600 times daily, this wearable robot features a minimalist design for easy use and comfort. ACR Service (Service Design) The Robotics LAB’s ACR (Automatic Charging Robot) Service, accessible to all users including those with disabilities, uses AI to assess parking status and charge the vehicle, whether parked manually, by an automatic parking robot, or autonomously. ‘Inside the City of Ease’ at CES 2024 (Trade Exhibitions) This show booth embodies Hyundai Motor’s vision and core technologies, presenting a future human-centered space powered by hydrogen energy and software-driven transformation through an experiential exhibit of future mobility. IONIQ Lab (Showroom Interiors) As the first IONIQ experience center in Bangkok, Thailand, IONIQ Lab offers a space where visitors can engage with technology and lifestyle content related to the IONIQ brand. It serves as a hub for innovation, leading Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) market. Robotic Retail Experience (User Experience) The IONIQ showroom in Bangkok utilizes robotics technologies, including industrial and parking robots to showcase Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP EV platform, presenting IONIQ’s technology to visitors in a playful and intuitive way.