Hyundai Motor celebrates 18 iF Design Awards for 2025, showcasing design excellence across multiple categories

Hyundai Motor Company, along with its Robotics LAB, has won 18 prestigious iF Design Awards for 2025, highlighting its dedication to innovative and sustainable design across various sectors.
Why Hyundai’s iF Design Award victories matter
This achievement underscores Hyundai’s reputation as a design-driven leader, with 11 consecutive years of recognition at the iF Design Awards, reinforcing its focus on future mobility solutions.
“This recognition from iF Design Award is a testament to the exceptional dedication exhibited by our team of visionary designers and collaborative engineers. It highlights the remarkable competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity within the global market,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.
This year, Hyundai Motor’s victories at the iF Design Awards span a total of eight disciplines and 12 categories, highlighting the breadth of the company’s design excellence, from automobiles to brand communications.
Hyundai’s 2025 iF Design Award highlights
- Automotive: IONIQ 9, PALISADE, INITIUM, Smart Taxi Indicator, Global EV Home Charger, E-pit EV Fast Charger, DICE (Digital Curated Experience) concept, Multi-Hanger set
- Product Concepts: SPACE (Spatial Curated Experience) concept
- Industry: Robotics LAB’s X-ble Shoulder industrial wearable robot
- Service Design: Robotics LAB’s ACR (Automatic Charging Robot) Service
- Interior Architecture: ‘Inside the City of Ease’ booth design at CES 2024, IONIQ Lab
- User Experience: Robotic Retail Experience at IONIQ Lab
- Campaigns and Film & Video: FIFA Women’s World Cup ‘How far we’ve come’ campaign
- Publishing: All-New SANTA FE Launching Book
- Branding: AD Creator for Hyundai Car Dealers
More Detail on Hyundai Motor’s 2025 iF Design award-winning entries
IONIQ 9 (Automotive)
Designed with the perfect balance of aerodynamic performance, space and aesthetics, IONIQ 9 is an ‘Aerosthetic Lounge’. Combining aesthetics and functionality, this model sets a new standard for luxury SUVs with its a sustainable, customer-centered approach.
PALISADE (Automotive)
PALISADE is a premium SUV that combines a bold presence with refined details and interior usability. This SUV redefines its segment with a unique exterior and a user-centered interior, merging versatility with luxurious design.
INITIUM (Automotive)
INITIUM represents Hyundai Motor’s vision for a sustainable hydrogen-powered future, embodying strength, resilience and elegance. With the ‘Art of Steel’ concept, its design emphasizes robust structures and clean, powerful lines that convey durability.
Smart Taxi Indicator (Automotive)
The Smart Taxi Indicator uses a new installation method that does not damage the vehicle, increases installation convenience, reduces total cost of ownership, and provides better visibility of passenger drop-off to prevent micro-mobility accidents.
Global Home Charger (Automotive)
A global home charger compatible with Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles worldwide offers an innovative charging experience with integrated design, competitive pricing, and a 22kWh output.
E-pit EV Fast Charger (Automotive)
An all-in-one ultra-fast charger (with integrated power bank) to expand and distribute the Group’s charger lineup, featuring a dual-plug charger platform with cost reduction and quality competitiveness.
SPACE (Product Concepts)
The SPACE (Spatial Curated Experience) concept is a hydrogen-powered public mobility system designed for unrestricted travel, including for those with mobility impairments. It features adaptive seating and boarding height controls for various user needs and its modules are reborn at the end of their lifespan into recycled pavilion structures.
DICE (Automotive)
DICE (Digital Curated Experience) is a hydrogen-powered personal mobility platform integrating AI and spatial computing for personalized travel experiences. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, DICE ensures eco-friendly operation and safety. With its transparent OLED display and RingPad interface, DICE seamlessly adapts to individual preferences while enhancing urban lifestyles through smart connectivity and resource-efficient materials.
Multi-Hanger set (Automotive)
The Multi-Hanger set is designed to increase usability of a vehicle’s interior space. By attaching the main support between to the headrest pillars, users can assemble a tablet holder or a coat hanger.
X-ble Shoulder (Industry)
The Robotics LAB’s ‘X-ble Shoulder’ is designed to reduce worker injury risks and keep them healthy. Tailored for auto manufacturing employees, who often lift their arms above head height over 3,600 times daily, this wearable robot features a minimalist design for easy use and comfort.
ACR Service (Service Design)
The Robotics LAB’s ACR (Automatic Charging Robot) Service, accessible to all users including those with disabilities, uses AI to assess parking status and charge the vehicle, whether parked manually, by an automatic parking robot, or autonomously.
‘Inside the City of Ease’ at CES 2024 (Trade Exhibitions)
This show booth embodies Hyundai Motor’s vision and core technologies, presenting a future human-centered space powered by hydrogen energy and software-driven transformation through an experiential exhibit of future mobility.
IONIQ Lab (Showroom Interiors)
As the first IONIQ experience center in Bangkok, Thailand, IONIQ Lab offers a space where visitors can engage with technology and lifestyle content related to the IONIQ brand. It serves as a hub for innovation, leading Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) market.
Robotic Retail Experience (User Experience)
The IONIQ showroom in Bangkok utilizes robotics technologies, including industrial and parking robots to showcase Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP EV platform, presenting IONIQ’s technology to visitors in a playful and intuitive way.
This campaign celebrates the 130-year history of women’s football, showcasing Hyundai Motor’s support and the achievements made through determination and passion.
The All-New SANTA FE Launching Book (Publishing)
This book tells a captivating story of the all-new SANTA FE SUV, including the history of the model’s five generations, outlining concepts, sketches, mass production, launch content shooting, and finally the launch event itself.
AD Creator for Car Dealers (Branding)
Hyundai AD Creator is an AI-powered platform that ensures brand consistency globally while catering to local car dealers, allowing users to easily create high-quality marketing materials aligned with Hyundai’s brand guidelines.
SOURCE: Hyundai