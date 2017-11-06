Hyundai Motor attempts the Kona 10 – a world first driving challenge taking on ten volcanoes in 72 hours

The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic landscapes across the UK and Ireland in under 72 hours, in the KONA, the new stylish compact SUV from Hyundai.

Sophie will drive as far as possible at each location, taking on routes that are normally not accessible to the public, to complete the challenge. When the car can go no further she will be on foot – running, walking, climbing or cycling to each location. The 72 hours will be non-stop, with Sophie catching some shut eye on ferries and in the back of the car before she hits the next volcano on the KONA 10 route.

The ten volcanic locations for The KONA 10 challenge were selected by Dr. Michael Scott who has dived into the history of human activity at each site. His research has shown how landscapes formed hundreds of millions of years ago have inspired and provided the location for incredible human achievements over the last several thousand years, and as such how these landscapes stand as true markers of the extraordinary variety and vibrancy of the human spirit.

“There is the most incredible yet surprising volcanic history in the UK. The KONA 10 is going to shine a light on our volcanic heritage – from Snowdon to the Isle of Skye. This never before attempted route across the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland will take people on a journey through a rich and incredible tapestry of human history and achievement – from the ancient past, to the modern day.”

The route starts at Mount Snowdon in Wales, before heading across the sea to the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, via a trip to Croghan Hill, termed ‘the navel of Ireland’. It then crosses to Scafell Pike, England’s highest elevation, and then on to Scotland to take in the stunning surroundings of North Berwick Law in East Lothian. From there it’s to Edinburgh – and both Castle Rock and Arthur’s Seat. Glen Coe is next, whose volcanic history dates back 420 million years, before reaching the impressive Ben Nevis, confirmed by Ordnance Survey as the highest mountain in Britain and Ireland. The route then heads to Ardnamurchan before finally, the wilds of Skye and the inaccessible Cuillin Ridge, the site of the last clan battle in the Isle of Skye, signal the end. More on the rich history of the route by Dr. Michael Scott can be found here.

Sophie Radcliffe is not a professional athlete but four years ago decided to quit her job in the city and try something new. Today she is driven to consistently push the boundaries as she regularly takes on challenges to run, climb, swim and cycle, all over the world. She is the only person in history to have climbed the highest mountains in the eight Alpine countries and cycle between them in just 32 days.

“I can’t believe I’m going to be the first person ever to attempt the KONA 10. To make it up 10 iconic volcanic passes in 72 hours will be a real challenge, but I love pushing myself physically and mentally, – so for me it’s all part of the adventure. Although I’ve completed extreme challenges all over the world, this is my first involving a car and volcanoes!”

Sophie will be raising money for Stand Up To Cancer. Everyone can donate at www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/hyundaikona10

The all-new KONA is a compact SUV with a bold, sharp design with full-LED twin headlamps, two-tone roof and the choice of ten distinctive exterior colours. A true SUV with four-wheel drive the KONA also has head-up display, a high-end sound system by Krell and complete connectivity allowing passengers to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the seven-inch screen.

Tony Whitehorn, Hyundai Motor UK’s President and CEO comments: “This world first challenge is a perfect example of Hyundai’s ethos and the way we constantly look to push boundaries. It’s going to be a tough journey but the team is well prepared and confident they can conquer it in the time set.

The new KONA, which is available with four-wheel drive, is well suited to those with an adventurous spirit. It offers all-round capability and is just as at home on urban roads as it is on mountain passes.”

Hyundai has captured the KONA 10 route for consumers using public roads and it can be found at www.kona10.co.uk from 27th November 2017.

