Hyundai Motor and Vitra Design Museum open ‘Home Stories’ exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan

Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with Vitra Design Museum, is opening an exhibition titled ‘Home Stories’ at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan on April 6.

The exhibition aims, which will be held until October 1, to showcase the changes in home lifestyle and how mobility will transform into a space for living in the future. It is divided into three sections: the SEVEN concept, Vitra Design Museum’s ‘Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors,’ and Studio Swine’s new artwork ‘Under a Flowing Field.’

“Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has hosted a range of exhibitions focused on design that enriches people’s lives, aligning with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “We hope the new ‘Home Stories’ exhibition would provide fresh inspiration, offering visitors a chance to see how dwelling culture is changing, and how mobility in the future will transform into a new living space.”

As the centerpiece of the exhibition’s first section, the SEVEN concept offers a glimpse into the future of mobility. It is equipped with innovative technologies and designs that are aligned with the transition toward autonomous driving. It features a spacious and comfortable interior that allows passengers to travel long distances in comfort. The SEVEN concept presents a new type of mobile shelter that liberates people by eliminating the boundaries between transportation and residential space.

The second section of the Vitra Design Museum’s ‘Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors’ traces interior design innovations from the present to the 1920s. The exhibition highlights the ideas and the general social, economical, and technological developments that have affected and evolved the culture of home life and liberated individuals from conventional customs and lifestyles.

The third section is an artist collaborative installation piece, ‘Under a Flowing Field’ by ‘Studio Swine’, a design duo based in UK and Japan. Inspired by Hyundai’s future mobility vision, the installation presents a harmony of the latest technology and movements observed within nature, depicting a vision for a future shelter that is both innovative and sustainable. The plasma space filled with neon tubes, which embodies the various movements of the light, visualizes ‘Ephemeral Tech,’ a type of technology named by the artist. The installation encourages visitors to expose themselves to the power of invisible energy around us.

Hyundai and the Vitra Design Museum started a partnership in July 2021 to show that design innovation can have a positive impact on the technologies that shape our daily lives. Since then, Hyundai has held the ‘Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine’ exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan and Hyundai Motorstudio Beijing and plans to continue the collaborative projects going forward.

Since its opening in 2021, Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has presented exhibitions reflecting its concept “Design to live by,” in which it explores the potential of life-enriching design innovations. More recently, Hyundai Motorstudio Busan has featured exhibitions under its annual theme ‘Shelter.’

SOURCE: Hyundai