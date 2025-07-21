Hyundai Motor and Robotics LAB triumph at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025 with visionary innovations

Hyundai Motor’s City Pod and Urban Pod earn the ‘Best of the Best’ award in the Autonomous category

Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) Robotics LAB have clinched several victories across multiple categories at the prestigious Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025 competition.

City Pod and Urban Pod take home ‘Best of the Best’

Hyundai Motor’s City Pod and Urban Pod concepts were honored with the ‘Best of the Best’ award in the Autonomous Category.

City Pod is an autonomous large-scale logistics mobility solution that overcomes the limitations of existing systems through advanced software technology. It features an automatic logistics classification system that operates seamlessly and dynamically across all stages. Powered by hydrogen, it is designed for diverse applications, including logistics, public transportation, the transport of industrial raw materials and waste, and hydrogen energy distribution.

Urban Pod (or U-POD) is a multipurpose electric vehicle (EV) built on an unmanned vehicle platform. It can be employed across various environments, such as digital twin systems and last-mile mobility.

These innovative transport solutions could facilitate the development of futuristic, sustainable and technologically advanced smart cities. They reflect the marketability, feasibility and sustainability for future commercial trucks and trailers that are 100 percent pollution-free, incorporating autonomous technology for use in logistics.

Nano Mobility, E3W and E4W Concepts named ‘Winners’

Hyundai Motor’s Nano Mobility concept received the ‘Winner’ award in the Bicycles and Personal Mobility Devices Category. Designed for Purpose Built Mobility, it features a simple in-wheel motor structure and integrates autonomous driving, ride-hailing platforms and FMS. It enhances mobility for all, while enabling new daily movement solutions like micro logistics.

The E3W and E4W concepts earned the ‘Winner’ award in the Commercial Vehicles Category. The versatile electric concepts boldly reimagine India’s ubiquitous motor rickshaw, serving not only as a people mover but also as an efficient logistics option or a rapid-response emergency vehicle.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Red Dot Award for these groundbreaking vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “These accolades reflect the exemplary dedication of our visionary design team, who brought unwavering passion and commitment to this project, in tandem with our talented engineers at the R&D Center. It underscores the strong global competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity.”

Robotics LAB joins the ‘Winners’ circle

In addition, the Group’s Robotics LAB earned a ‘Winner’ award in the Service Design category for its innovative Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) Service. Designed to support seamless and intelligent EV charging, the ACR uses AI-based object recognition and control technology to automatically locate the vehicles charging port and initiate charging—whether parked manually, by a parking robot, or autonomously.

Users can monitor the entire process in real time via their infotainment screen or mobile device, without leaving the vehicle. The system’s IP65-rated dust and water resistance ensures safe and reliable operation in outdoor environments.

What is the Red Dot Award and why does it matter?

The Red Dot Award, organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, is one of the world’s top-three design awards, highlighting exceptional Product Design, Brand and Communication Design, and Design Concepts. Along with iF Design Awards and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), Red Dot is one of the top design competitions globally.

Within the Red Dot Award, the ‘Best of the Best’ distinction is the highest honor, awarded to groundbreaking designs that set new industry standards. The ‘Winner’ title recognizes outstanding and high-quality design achievements that stand out among the entries.

[Table] Hyundai Motor and Robotics Lab at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025

Company Product / Service Category Award Hyundai Motor Company City-pod, U-pod Autonomous Best of Best E3W, E4W Commercial Vehicles Winner Nano mobility Bicycles and Personal Mobility Devices Winner Robotics LAB ACR Service Service Design Winner

