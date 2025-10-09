Hyundai Motor and PlusAI Recognized in TIME’s ‘Best Inventions 2025’ for Autonomous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Hyundai Motor Company and PlusAI’s autonomous XCIENT Fuel Cell Class 8 heavy-duty truck has been named one of TIME’s ‘Best Inventions of 2025‘.

For over two decades, TIME has published its annual Best Inventions list, spotlighting innovations that transform how we live, work and move. This year’s selection of 300 groundbreaking solutions highlights the industry-defining potential of Hyundai Motor and PlusAI’s hydrogen-powered autonomous truck.

The award-winning truck integrates Hyundai Motor’s proven XCIENT Fuel Cell Class 8 heavy-duty truck platform — the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck — with PlusAI’s Level 4 autonomous SuperDrive™ virtual driver. The combination delivers a cutting-edge solution for long-haul freight, enabling zero-tailpipe-emission operations and enhanced logistics efficiency.

“This recognition by TIME is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration,” said Chul Youn Park, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle Business Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “It’s a true honor to be recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, which celebrates innovations that shape a better future. At Hyundai, we aim to contribute to building a sustainable and safe freight ecosystem through hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. We deeply value our partnership with PlusAI, which has been instrumental in realizing this shared vision.”

David Liu, CEO and Co-founder at PlusAI, added, “It is an honor to have TIME recognize our collaboration with Hyundai Motor as one of the Best Inventions of 2025. This award underscores PlusAI’s leadership as an AI-native technology company, where our autonomous driving system is designed from the ground up to deliver innovation with safety and scalability at its core. By combining Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell platform with our cutting-edge autonomous driving software, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable and transformative freight transportation.”

Driving Innovation in Sustainable Freight

Heavy-duty trucking plays a vital role in the global economy, yet it accounts for a high share of transportation-related emissions despite representing a small fraction of vehicles on the road. The industry also faces related challenges such as driver shortages and rising operating costs.

By combining hydrogen fuel cell propulsion, which delivers long range and fast refueling, with autonomous driving technology that enables continuous hub-to-hub operations, the Hyundai Motor-PlusAI truck offers key benefits:

Supports early hydrogen-corridor infrastructure: Creates predictable, high-utilization freight routes that also benefit other hydrogen-powered vehicles

Creates predictable, high-utilization freight routes that also benefit other hydrogen-powered vehicles Enhances operational efficiency : By improving vehicle uptime and road safety, autonomous fuel cell electric trucks have the potential to lower per-unit operating costs for fleet operators

: By improving vehicle uptime and road safety, autonomous fuel cell electric trucks have the potential to lower per-unit operating costs for fleet operators Enables scalable zero-tailpipe-emission freight: Integrating autonomous fuel cell electric trucks into logistics operations supports the transition toward sustainable freight transportation

Real-World Deployment Builds Momentum for Hydrogen Corridors

Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck. Since its global launch in 2020, it has been deployed in ten countries, including Korea, the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, New Zealand and Israel. With a cumulative mileage of nearly 10 million miles worldwide, XCIENT Fuel Cell continues to demonstrate Hyundai’s technological leadership in hydrogen mobility across diverse markets.

In the U.S., the truck is gaining traction through two major initiatives:

NorCAL ZERO Project: 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks operate at the Ports of Oakland and Richmond under the NorCAL ZERO Project, bringing zero-tailpipe emission freight transportation to the San Francisco Bay Area and California’s Central Valley

30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks operate at the Ports of Oakland and Richmond under the NorCAL ZERO Project, bringing zero-tailpipe emission freight transportation to the San Francisco Bay Area and California’s Central Valley HTWO Logistics Initiative: 21 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks support logistics at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia, leveraging on-site hydrogen production and refueling to power key freight operations across the facility

These deployments validate the truck’s commercial viability in demanding logistics environments and demonstrate Hyundai Motor’s commitment to advancing the hydrogen-mobility ecosystem and paving the way for clean and efficient freight networks.

About the Autonomous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Vehicle type: Class 8 heavy-duty truck powered by Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell electric powertrain

Class 8 heavy-duty truck powered by Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell electric powertrain Autonomy: Equipped with PlusAI’s SuperDrive™ Level 4 autonomous driving system

Equipped with PlusAI’s SuperDrive™ Level 4 autonomous driving system Use case: Hub-to-hub long-haul freight corridors, where high utilization supports early investment in hydrogen refueling infrastructure development

Hub-to-hub long-haul freight corridors, where high utilization supports early investment in hydrogen refueling infrastructure development Impact: Provides a scalable pathway to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, improve freight efficiency and strengthen energy-resilient supply chains while accelerating future hydrogen-corridor development

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

About PlusAI

PlusAI is an artificial intelligence company pioneering AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in the United States and Europe, PlusAI was named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Partners including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN, and International brands, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco Group, Bosch, and DSV are working with PlusAI to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous trucks. PlusAI announced in June 2025 that it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX). For more information, visit www.plus.ai or follow PlusAI on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire