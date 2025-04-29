Hyundai Motor and Plus unveil concept for autonomous hydrogen freight ecosystem at ACT Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor Company and Plus unveiled a shared vision at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, outlining how their collaboration on autonomous hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks aims to accelerate the development of a hydrogen-powered freight network in the United States.

The collaboration pairs Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen-powered XCIENT Fuel Cell truck with Plus’s AI-based autonomous driving software, SuperDrive™, proposing a scalable and cost-effective solution to long-haul freight that aims to reduce the carbon footprint of commercial transportation.

“Hyundai Motor believes in a sustainable future powered by advanced fuel cell technologies”, said Jim Park, Senior Vice President of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development at Hyundai Motor North America. “We hope to continue our partnership with Plus to add autonomous driving capabilities to XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in the future and provide our fleet operator customers with additional solutions that improve road safety and freight efficiency. The concept shared today shows why we value this partnership and the vision for what autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks can deliver.”

David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plus, added: “Autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks are a transformative step forward in sustainable freight. By combining self-driving and zero-tailpipe emission technologies, we are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more efficient transportation system that meets the demands of today and the needs of tomorrow. We are excited to showcase a concept for the sustainable future we expect to create with innovation-driven partners like Hyundai Motor.”