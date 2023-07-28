Hyundai Motor and Kia to introduce blockchain-based Carbon Emission Monitoring System to foster a sustainable value chain

New Supplier CO2 Emission Monitoring System (SCEMS) to help establish a sustainable supply chain with cooperative business partners

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation introduced its AI-enabled, blockchain-based Supplier CO 2 Emission Monitoring System (SCEMS) to manage the carbon emissions of its cooperative business partners.

SCEMS is designed to compute carbon emissions at every stage of a cooperative partner’s supply chain while assuring data transparency and integrity. Hyundai Motor and Kia successfully verified the effectiveness of the high-performance blockchain technology and adopted it to accomplish their critical goal of promptly and securely collecting carbon emissions data.

This solution is also expected to relieve suppliers from this time- and cost-consuming work and enable them to manage their carbon emissions with accuracy. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance blockchain technology, business partners can efficiently monitor and manage the collected data and carbon emission status at their respective workplaces.

With this innovative system, Hyundai Motor and Kia ultimately aim to tackle climate change issues by preemptively meeting local and global environmental regulations and establishing sustainable supply chains within the companies and with its cooperative partners.

“Supplier CO 2 Emission Monitoring System unlocks a revolutionary approach to managing carbon emissions and combating climate change, ushering in a new era of sustainable supply chain within our cooperative network,” said Seung Hyun Hong, Head of Materials Research and Engineering Center at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “We stand proudly at the forefront of this transformative journey, collaborating with our partners to shape a greener and brighter future for all.”

Through the system, it is possible to secure reliable carbon emission data over the entire business operations of its suppliers, including raw material procurement, manufacturing processes and product transportation. The system’s next-generation technology will enable regulators, stakeholders and investors to have complete confidence in the accuracy of the data.

The implementation of blockchain technology to manage carbon emissions is a significant step toward promoting sustainable practices in the industry. Integrating AI technology and high-performance blockchain will enable it and its partners to set carbon reduction targets and accurately predict future carbon emissions, fostering practical climate change mitigation efforts.

Climate change is a pressing global issue and reducing carbon emissions is one of the most critical steps toward mitigating its impact. With the successful implementation of this system, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation reaffirm their commitment to actively address climate change and promote sustainability in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Hyundai