Hyundai Motor and Kia team up with Hyundai Steel and EcoPro BM to enhance EV battery technology

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to launch a project to develop lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material manufacturing technology in Korea

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are ramping up their efforts to enhance competitiveness in future electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

On September 25, Hyundai Motor and Kia launched a project to develop lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material. In collaboration with Hyundai Steel and EcoPro BM, a leader in the cathode material market, this venture aims to synthesize materials directly without creating a precursor for LFP battery cathode material production. The Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy supports this four-year project as part of the ‘LFP Battery Technology Development’ initiative.

“To meet future demand in the EV market, rapid technological development and effective battery supply chain establishment are essential,” said Soonjoon Jung, Vice President and Head of the Electrification and Driving Materials Development Group at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “Through this project, we aim to reduce import reliance and enhance the technological competitiveness of the country and Hyundai Motor Group by internalizing necessary technologies.”

Traditionally, LFP battery cathode materials are produced by adding lithium to precursor materials like phosphate and iron sulfate. The direct synthesis process simultaneously adds phosphate, iron (Fe) powder and lithium without creating a separate precursor. This eliminates the precursor production step, reducing hazardous substance emissions during manufacturing and lowering production costs.

The direct synthesis process is environmentally friendly and cost-competitive compared to conventional processes. However, to increase production efficiency, ensuring impurity-free and uniformly sized raw materials is crucial.

In collaboration with Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Motor and Kia will develop high-purity fine iron powder processing technology using domestically recycled iron. EcoPro BM will then use this technology to develop directly synthesized LFP battery cathode material using iron powder raw materials.

The aim is to develop LFP cathode material that enables fast charging technology and exhibits high-level charging and discharging performance at low temperatures.

This collaboration carries significance as it connects the steel, battery and automotive sectors. By integrating technology in the LFP battery material field, Hyundai Motor and Kia aim to spearhead advancements in the EV market.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor and Kia both announced their active pursuit of enhancing the battery capabilities, performance, safety and cost competitiveness of EVs as part of their long-term strategies.

SOURCE: Hyundai