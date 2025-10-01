Hyundai Motor America reports record-breaking September 2025 and Q3 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported September total sales of 71,003 units, a 14% increase compared with September 2024 and an all-time September record. Hyundai set September total sales records for the Elantra family, Santa Fe HEV, and IONIQ 5. EV sales reached new heights, jumping 153% compared with September 2024. Record-breaking total sales for EV, HEV, and electrified vehicles continue to reinforce Hyundai’s leadership in sustainable mobility.
“September marked our strongest third quarter on record, fueled by a diverse product lineup, outstanding dealer support, and robust consumer demand,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “As we move into October, we’re introducing new programs to keep our vehicles accessible, such as repositioning the 2025 IONIQ 5 with extended $7,500 cash incentives and offering up to $9,800 in price reductions on 2026 IONIQ 5 models, reinforcing Hyundai’s legacy of delivering exceptional value and support. While the $7,500 EV credit has expired, our electrification strategy has always extended beyond incentives. We invested in EV innovation well before the IRA and remain steadfast in our commitment to affordability, quality, and customer care.”
September retail sales highlights
Hyundai retail sales rose 7% to 57,435 units in September, compared to the same month in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances across both electrified and core models. Electrified vehicles accounted for 38% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales climbing 151% year-over-year. The momentum extended across the lineup, with the Santa Fe and Elantra HEV models climbing 45% and 89% respectively, reinforcing Hyundai’s diverse product portfolio.
Q3 highlights
In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 total and retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 239,069 units, a 13% increase over Q3 2024 total sales and the best Q3 in the company’s history. Hyundai achieved a strong retail performance in the quarter, with sales rising 11% year-over-year to 209,520 units. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra N, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe Family.
Ioniq 5 pricing update
Hyundai is making its award-winning IONIQ 5 lineup more accessible by lowering prices by up to $9,800 on 2026 models depending on trim, while continuing $7,500 cash incentives for 2025 models in October. These changes reflect Hyundai’s commitment to affordability and its long-term EV strategy, including U.S. production at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and a focus on growing sales volume and market share. Ongoing sales momentum has enabled cost efficiencies that benefit customers, showcasing Hyundai’s financial strength and ability to navigate market uncertainty. By making one of the industry’s most awarded EVs attainable for more consumers, Hyundai reinforces its leadership in electrification and dedication to delivering exceptional value.
September total sales summary
|Sep-25
|Sep-24
|% Chg
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% Chg
|2025 YTD
|2024 YTD
|% Chg
|Hyundai
|71,003
|62,491
|+14%
|239,069
|210,971
|+13%
|678,349
|610,494
|+11%
September product and corporate activities
- Hyundai Unveils Bold 2030 Vision and Product Roadmap at 2025 CEO Investor Day: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its most ambitious growth strategy at the company’s first CEO Investor Day held outside of Korea. The event served as a platform to communicate the company’s mid-to long-term strategy to investors and stakeholders, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation.
- Hyundai’s New Palisade Ad Campaign with Parker Posey: Hyundai launched a new national marketing campaign featuring the Palisade Hybrid. The advertisement titled “All That And More” stars Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey and challenges the status quo by showcasing the range, technology, safety, design and premium capabilities that make the Palisade SUV extraordinary, proving it is ‘all that and more’.
- IONIQ 5 Named To Autotrader’s 10 Best Electric Cars for 2025: The 2025 IONIQ 5 has been named one of Autotrader’s 10 Best Electric Cars for 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year the compact SUV has earned a spot on the prestigious list. The Autotrader editorial team recognized IONIQ 5 for its bold exterior design, innovative and spacious interior layout, versatile powertrain options, and overall excellence.
- IONIQ 9 Named 2025 NWAPA Drive Revolution Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai achieved a standout performance at the 2025 Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) Drive Revolution Vehicle Competition with the all-electric 2026 IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy earning Vehicle of the Year, along with the title of Best Battery Electric Vehicle.
- IONIQ 9 Named to Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion System List: Hyundai’s newest electric vehicle, the IONIQ 9, has been named one of Wards’ 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2025. This prestigious recognition marks Hyundai’s 19th powertrain honor from Wards since the awards program began in 1995.
- Hyundai Hope on Wheels Celebrates Largest Year of Progress at 27th Anniversary Gala: Hyundai Hope on Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers, celebrated its 27th anniversary with a $27 million commitment and lifetime giving of $277 million at its annual gala in Washington, D.C., joined by Hyundai executives, members of Congress, doctors and researchers, and families.
- Hyundai and Baystate Health Foundation Host Car Seat Safety Check at Gary Rome Hyundai in Massachusetts: Hyundai continues its partnership with Baystate Health Foundation to expand child passenger safety efforts in the community. Together, they recently hosted their third car seat safety check at Gary Rome Hyundai, providing free education and inspections for local families in Massachusetts.
Model total sales
|Vehicles
|Sep-25
|Sep-24
|% Chg
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% Chg
|2025 YTD
|2024 YTD
|% Chg
|Elantra
|13,808
|11,186
|+23%
|41,444
|39,329
|+5%
|116,212
|101,618
|+14%
|Ioniq 5
|8,408
|3,336
|+152%
|21,999
|11,590
|+90%
|41,091
|30,318
|+36%
|Ioniq 6
|814
|599
|+36%
|2,810
|2,185
|+29%
|9,132
|9,097
|+0%
|Ioniq 9
|1,075
|0
|–
|3,164
|0
|–
|4,177
|0
|–
|Kona
|4,078
|5,144
|-21%
|17,450
|17,969
|-3%
|57,278
|64,508
|-11%
|Nexo
|1
|2
|-50%
|1
|12
|-92%
|3
|89
|-97%
|Palisade
|6,790
|8,202
|-17%
|35,585
|28,045
|+27%
|92,782
|81,792
|+13%
|Santa Cruz
|1,788
|2,125
|-16%
|6,412
|7,226
|-11%
|20,633
|25,171
|-18%
|Santa Fe
|10,114
|7,918
|+28%
|37,082
|27,059
|+37%
|102,160
|83,681
|+22%
|Sonata
|3,722
|5,575
|-33%
|12,928
|17,283
|-25%
|45,914
|48,430
|-5%
|Tucson
|17,569
|16,802
|+5%
|51,929
|53,801
|-3%
|165,239
|145,947
|+13%
|Venue
|2,836
|1,602
|+77%
|8,265
|6,472
|+28%
|23,728
|19,843
|+20%
