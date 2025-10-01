Hyundai Motor America reports record-breaking September 2025 and Q3 sales

September total sales increased 14%, an all-time record

Hyundai Motor America reported September total sales of 71,003 units, a 14% increase compared with September 2024 and an all-time September record. Hyundai set September total sales records for the Elantra family, Santa Fe HEV, and IONIQ 5. EV sales reached new heights, jumping 153% compared with September 2024. Record-breaking total sales for EV, HEV, and electrified vehicles continue to reinforce Hyundai’s leadership in sustainable mobility.

“September marked our strongest third quarter on record, fueled by a diverse product lineup, outstanding dealer support, and robust consumer demand,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “As we move into October, we’re introducing new programs to keep our vehicles accessible, such as repositioning the 2025 IONIQ 5 with extended $7,500 cash incentives and offering up to $9,800 in price reductions on 2026 IONIQ 5 models, reinforcing Hyundai’s legacy of delivering exceptional value and support. While the $7,500 EV credit has expired, our electrification strategy has always extended beyond incentives. We invested in EV innovation well before the IRA and remain steadfast in our commitment to affordability, quality, and customer care.”

September retail sales highlights

Hyundai retail sales rose 7% to 57,435 units in September, compared to the same month in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances across both electrified and core models. Electrified vehicles accounted for 38% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales climbing 151% year-over-year. The momentum extended across the lineup, with the Santa Fe and Elantra HEV models climbing 45% and 89% respectively, reinforcing Hyundai’s diverse product portfolio.

Q3 highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 total and retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 239,069 units, a 13% increase over Q3 2024 total sales and the best Q3 in the company’s history. Hyundai achieved a strong retail performance in the quarter, with sales rising 11% year-over-year to 209,520 units. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra N, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe Family.

Ioniq 5 pricing update

Hyundai is making its award-winning IONIQ 5 lineup more accessible by lowering prices by up to $9,800 on 2026 models depending on trim, while continuing $7,500 cash incentives for 2025 models in October. These changes reflect Hyundai’s commitment to affordability and its long-term EV strategy, including U.S. production at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and a focus on growing sales volume and market share. Ongoing sales momentum has enabled cost efficiencies that benefit customers, showcasing Hyundai’s financial strength and ability to navigate market uncertainty. By making one of the industry’s most awarded EVs attainable for more consumers, Hyundai reinforces its leadership in electrification and dedication to delivering exceptional value.

September total sales summary

Sep-25 Sep-24 % Chg Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Hyundai 71,003 62,491 +14% 239,069 210,971 +13% 678,349 610,494 +11%

September product and corporate activities

Model total sales

Vehicles Sep-25 Sep-24 % Chg Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 13,808 11,186 +23% 41,444 39,329 +5% 116,212 101,618 +14% Ioniq 5 8,408 3,336 +152% 21,999 11,590 +90% 41,091 30,318 +36% Ioniq 6 814 599 +36% 2,810 2,185 +29% 9,132 9,097 +0% Ioniq 9 1,075 0 – 3,164 0 – 4,177 0 – Kona 4,078 5,144 -21% 17,450 17,969 -3% 57,278 64,508 -11% Nexo 1 2 -50% 1 12 -92% 3 89 -97% Palisade 6,790 8,202 -17% 35,585 28,045 +27% 92,782 81,792 +13% Santa Cruz 1,788 2,125 -16% 6,412 7,226 -11% 20,633 25,171 -18% Santa Fe 10,114 7,918 +28% 37,082 27,059 +37% 102,160 83,681 +22% Sonata 3,722 5,575 -33% 12,928 17,283 -25% 45,914 48,430 -5% Tucson 17,569 16,802 +5% 51,929 53,801 -3% 165,239 145,947 +13% Venue 2,836 1,602 +77% 8,265 6,472 +28% 23,728 19,843 +20%

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America