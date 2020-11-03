Hyundai Motor America reports October 2020 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 57,395 units, a 1% increase compared with October 2019. Retail sales were up 10%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 45% and represented 9% of total volume.
“October was the second straight month with double digit Hyundai retail sales growth as the automotive retail market continues to show resiliency,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “Our SUV products drove the majority of the growth, but our all-new Sonata achieved a 20% retail gain, a sign that the right sedan can still drive consumer demand. And our all-new Elantra will be joining it on dealer lots later this month.”
Hyundai sold 52,117 retail units in October, with SUVs representing 68% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 23%. Retail sales jumped across the Hyundai lineup with Sonata (+20%), Santa Fe (+11%), Kona (+32%), Palisade (+73%) and Nexo (+118%) all achieving year-over-year retail gains.
October Total Sales Summary
|Oct-20
|Oct-19
|2020 YTD
|2019 YTD
|Hyundai
|57,395
|57,094
|500,820
|563,450
October Product and Corporate Activities
- Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group: Euisun Chung was inaugurated as the Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, opening a new chapter in the company’s history
- All-New Elantra: Hyundai released pricing for the all-new Elantra that is arriving at dealerships later this month and is being supported by a creative national marketing campaign
- Refreshed 2021 Santa Fe: Hyundai unveiled the 2021 Santa Fe SUV with a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features
- Re:Style: Hyundai Motor Company launched Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design
- XCIENT Fuel Cell Commercial Truck: Hyundai Motor Company released more details on its plans for the XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck
- Interbrand Ranking: Hyundai Motor Company ranked fifth among global automotive brands and 36th overall in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2020 list
Model Total Sales
|Vehicle
|Oct-20
|Oct-19
|2020 YTD
|2019 YTD
|Accent
|1,129
|1,706
|13,444
|21,721
|Elantra
|11,428
|13,583
|86,531
|139,052
|Ioniq
|1,202
|2,769
|10,441
|16,915
|Kona
|6,540
|5,514
|59,353
|60,652
|Nexo
|37
|17
|175
|214
|Palisade
|7,519
|4,357
|68,102
|17,814
|Santa Fe
|9,072
|10,964
|79,492
|107,283
|Sonata
|7,570
|6,062
|60,696
|74,430
|Tucson
|10,898
|11,288
|102,037
|114,149
|Veloster
|443
|834
|7,028
|11,220
|Venue
|1,557
|0
|13,521
|0
SOURCE: Hyundai