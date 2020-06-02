Hyundai Motor America reports May 2020 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 57,619 units, a 13% decrease compared with May 2019. Retail sales grew 5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleet sales were down 79% and represented 5% of total volume. Hyundai’s monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 33% decline in May.

Hyundai sold 54,719 retail units in May, a substantial increase of 80% compared with the prior month, April 2020. Hyundai’s SUVs represented 71% of the total retail mix, an all-time high. Tucson set an all-time monthly retail sales record, selling nearly 15,000 units for an increase of 23%. Santa Fe retail sales were up 1% and Palisade established a new overall and retail monthly sales record.

May Sales Summary

May-20 May-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 57,619 66,121 222,462 269,126

“We were able to achieve a remarkable retail sales rebound thanks to our dealer partners, implementation of digital retail tools and providing customers with the right offers,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We’ve also equipped our dealers with resources to ensure we are taking the necessary precautions to keep vehicles and facilities clean. Our inventory pipeline is in a good place as Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has been up and running since May 4. We’re optimistic for the months ahead.”

May Product and Corporate Activities

Clean Assurance: Hyundai provided its dealer body with Clean Assurance guidelines to help safeguard the health of its customers and employees

Hyundai provided its dealer body with Clean Assurance guidelines to help safeguard the health of its customers and employees Healing Through Music: Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels partnered to have national recording artists deliver the healing power of music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances

Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels partnered to have national recording artists deliver the healing power of music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances Best Non-Luxury CPO Program: For the third year in a row, Hyundai was identified as having the Best Non-Luxury Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program by Autotrader

For the third year in a row, Hyundai was identified as having the Best Non-Luxury Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program by Autotrader Best Car for Graduates: Autotrader also selected the Kona as one of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates

Autotrader also selected the Kona as one of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates Sonata Hybrid Pricing: Hyundai released pricing for its all-new Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the Sonata Hybrid Limited

Hyundai released pricing for its all-new Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the Sonata Hybrid Limited Marketing Initiatives: Hyundai collaborated with Tastemade to create the original programming series “Unadventurers,” while Hyundai Motor Company announced a multi-picture promotional partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment

Model Sales

Vehicle May-20 May-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,512 2,659 7,055 12,274 Elantra 7,608 15,733 40,889 68,431 Ioniq 626 1,471 4,570 5,992 Kona 6,536 7,197 24,824 30,748 Nexo 10 19 64 98 Palisade 7,866 0 28,286 0 Santa Fe 9,549 13,807 35,053 53,236 Sonata 5,852 8,599 24,882 38,753 Tucson 15,552 15,616 47,725 53,129 Veloster 858 1,020 3,481 6,465 Venue 1,650 0 5,633 0

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America