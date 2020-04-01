Hyundai Motor America reports March and Q1 2020 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 35,118 units, a 43% decrease in comparison with March 2019. This result was due to the substantial business disruptions across Hyundai’s organization and the entire automotive industry from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Fleet sales were down 54% in March and represented 18% of total volume.

Despite overall sales growing 11% in January and February combined, Hyundai sold a total of 130,875 units in Q1, a decrease of 11% compared with Q1 2019.

Hyundai’s retail sales also dropped by 39% in March. While January and February retail sales increased by a combined 24%, Hyundai sold 114,062 retail units in Q1, declining 2% in comparison with Q1 2019.

March Sales Summary

Mar-20 Mar-19 2020 YTD (Q1) 2019 YTD (Q1) Hyundai 35,118 61,177 130,875 147,585

“It goes without saying that the entire world is facing a tremendous challenge that is having a significant impact on business and our normal way of life,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “At Hyundai, we are first and foremost focused on the safety and security of our employees, dealers, customers and communities, and we are doing everything we can to help society. Hyundai has been through difficult situations before and we know our resiliency and strength will allows us to emerge stronger than ever. We know tough days are ahead but we’re doing all we can to position the company to survive this and return to the growth trajectory we’ve been on.”

SOURCE: Hyundai