Hyundai Motor America reports January 2020 sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 42,744 units, a 5% increase in comparison with January 2019. The January sales result is the 16th time in the last 18 months that Hyundai has had increasing overall vehicle sales. Additionally, Hyundai achieved this overall sales growth while reducing its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 68% on the month and represented just 6% of total sales.

Sales Summary

Jan-20 Jan-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 42,744 40,796 42,744 40,796

Retail Highlights

Hyundai’s retail sales grew by a substantial 22% in January. Retail gains on the month were led by Tucson (up 61%), Kona (up 3%) and more than 5,000 Palisade retail units. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 25,110 units, the best ever January total, growing 54%. SUV sales represented a 62% mix of retail volume compared with a 49% mix in January 2019. This was the seventh consecutive month exceeding 60% SUV retail mix as Hyundai’s broad SUV portfolio is connecting with consumers.

Hyundai’s eco-friendly lineup also continues to gain traction, with total green retail vehicle sales up 51% and retail sales of the Ioniq family growing 35%.

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time January total sales record, selling 25,861 units and growing 23% compared with January 2019. Tucson established its new January record with sales up 8%. The SUV performance represented 61% of total Hyundai sales compared with 51% in January of last year.

Sales of Hyundai’s eco-friendly vehicles performed well with total sales of all alternative-fueled vehicles increasing by 42% and Ioniq total sales up 34%.

“We started off 2020 how we finished 2019, with growing retail sales, reducing rental fleet sales and increasing market share,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “As the Venue arrives at dealerships in greater numbers, our reimagined SUV lineup with seven varied offerings is complete. Because of that, retail customers are gravitating in record numbers to the Hyundai SUV that best suits their needs. We are optimistic 2020 will be another solid year for auto industry sales and are confident that Hyundai is well-positioned for consistent monthly growth and market share gains.”

SOURCE: Hyundai