Hyundai Motor advances accessible transportation with innovative mobility solutions

Hyundai Motor begins a demonstration in Dongtan, Gyeonggi-do, featuring specially modified vehicles and services for individuals with mobility challenges

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) today launched an innovative demonstration project in Dongtan, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, aiming to enhance mobility for the passengers with accessibility needs.

Over the next five months, Hyundai Motor will showcase its technology-modified vehicles and advanced services to enhance convenience and accessibility for all users, a specially developed “Ubiquitous City” with integrated advanced technology and information systems.

This initiative underscores Hyundai Motor’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society through innovative mobility solutions provided by R1, a vehicle specifically modified based on the ST1 electrification business platform. R1 features an expandable and customizable hardware structure and software, supporting limitless scalability.

“This project is meaningful as it demonstrates the service that combines designated mobility devices with universal design and platforms to provide an even better mobility experience for those with difficulty traveling,” said Sooyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Mobility Business Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “We will continue to carry out an array of human-centered innovations for the freedom of movement for all, paving the way for a more inclusive society.”

The project showcases R1, specifically tailored for individuals with mobility challenges. It is complemented by the Shucle app, which allows users to request vehicles on-demand. This integrated service reduces wait times and provides accurate arrival information by optimizing vehicle operations based on real-time demand.

Shucle, Hyundai Motor’s demand-responsive mobility service, leverages artificial intelligence to provide efficient and flexible transportation solutions. By dynamically adjusting routes in real-time based on user requests, it enables seamless ride-sharing and ensures a more accessible and accommodating travel experience for passengers.

A key feature of the initiative is the introduction of a voucher system available to existing voucher taxi users, allowing them to ride up to twice a day free of charge. This system streamlines the process for users, who can now issue an electronic voucher directly through the Shucle app and begin using it immediately, eliminating the previous need to contact a mobility support center for authentication.

The demonstration highlights vehicles designed for universal accessibility, enhancing convenience and inclusivity for all passengers. The improved design allows for side-door boarding, allowing passengers with mobility support to travel comfortably alongside up to two companions. This improves upon traditional solutions that required rear boarding and isolated seating, which could lead to discomfort and social disconnection.

For passengers with vision or hearing loss, the vehicles are equipped with an accessibility-focused interface that includes high contrast mode and a tablet for seamless communication with the driver. The tablet, installed in the rear seat, allows passengers to easily send text messages, ensuring a more convenient and accommodating travel experience.

Hyundai Motor has been actively conducting research and pilot projects to enhance mobility for people with accessibility needs, including the Enable LA project in 2021. Building on the insights and data gathered from these initiatives, Hyundai Motor will continue refining its mobility solutions and services for real-world implementation.

Using insights gained from these initiatives, Hyundai Motor is committed to continuously refining its devices and services for broader implementation, aiming to foster freedom of movement for all in a more inclusive, accessible world.

SOURCE: Hyundai