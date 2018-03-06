Hyundai Motor at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show

Hyundai celebrates the world premieres of fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe, All-New Kona Electric and concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’

Launch of Santa Fe with newly developed hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains announced

All-New Hyundai NEXO – Hyundai Motor’s second-generation fuel cell vehicle makes European debut

Concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ reveals new design direction of Hyundai that will influence future production designs

The Intelligent Personal Cockpit shows the development of connected car technology with Car-to-Home IoT capability including voice-control.

Hyundai celebrates the world premiere of the All-New Kona Electric, the New Generation Hyundai Santa Fe and the concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ at the 88th Geneva Motor Show. The European debut of the All-New Hyundai NEXO, the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV, will be a further highlight of Hyundai’s Geneva Motor Show presence.

Connected car technology combined with the futuristic design guideline of the concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ makes the Hyundai stand at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a focal point for both car and design enthusiasts. In addition, Hyundai presents the Intelligent Personal Cockpit, which showcases the connection between Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and driver stress detection.

“With all our innovative, cutting-edge technology solutions presented at the Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai is showcasing the future of mobility in a universal and holistic manner,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “By presenting the IoT Cockpit, the concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ and our four innovative eco-mobility models we take zero-emission driving and connected mobility seriously presenting a highly convincing line-up.”

Three at once: Successful symbiosis of eco mobility and SUV body type

The All-New NEXO is the first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV and stands for Hyundai’s ambitious and innovative spirit in the field of alternative powertrains. With the All-New Kona Electric, Hyundai is presenting the world’s first fully-electric subcompact SUV. It offers the practicality customers need for everyday use, making it suitable for the first car of the household. With 204 PS, a range of up to 470 km* and the generous roominess of a SUV body type, the Kona Electric expresses the lifestyle of modern urban customers.

With the first hydrogen-powered SUV, the All-New NEXO, Hyundai is taking the lead in fuel cell electric vehicles, connecting clean mobility with the latest autonomous driving capabilities and smart advanced driving assistance systems. The Future Utility Vehicle made by Hyundai combines the most advanced eco-car technology and best-in-class driving range of 800 km (under current NEDC testing) with the practicality of an SUV. The Next-Generation fuel cell vehicle shows what future driving will look like and lets customers experience it with innovative convenience features like Remote Parking, Blind Spot View Monitor and autonomous driving capabilities.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is characterised by its strong stance and sporty, elongated lines. The front introduces the enlarged Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV family identity that is complemented by the Composite Light. By offering the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features, the fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe makes advanced technology accessible to everyone. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai Motor announced its plan to launch the New-Generation Santa Fe also in a hybrid and plug-in hybrid version.

The visionary future of mobility: ‘Le Fil Rouge’ and IoT Cockpit

Design is the number one reason why customers choose the Hyundai brand. That is why Hyundai constantly works on its future design identity. The concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ represents the company’s new design direction under the theme ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. With the debut in Geneva, Hyundai is laying the foundation that will influence all future production designs and represents the new Hyundai design mind-set. The design mission is achieved through the harmonisation of four design elements: proportions, architecture, styling and technology. Based on this concept Hyundai will reduce the design boundaries between form and function. The goal is to create an aesthetic bond throughout the future range.

To give deeper insights into Hyundai’s future of connected car technology, the company showcases its Intelligent Personal Cockpit – the latest application of multiple cutting-edge technologies such as IoT and voice recognition (AI). The cockpit will offer an entire suite of new voice-control capabilities including Car-to-Home IoT capability that extends the reach of the driver’s voice into the home environment. By integrating the in-car technology into the customer’s home, it is possible to control domestic appliances with voice commands from car to home. In addition, the Intelligent Personal Cockpit includes Hyundai Wellness Care, which detects the driver’s stress level with sensors in the seat and the steering wheel. The system starts playing soothing music and dims the cabin light when stress situations occur.

Celebrate passion for soccer with the GO! Special Editions

With GO! as their motto, Hyundai i10, i20, i30 and Tucson Special Edition models will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show. Each model of the new GO! Special Edition will be presented in the exclusive Champion Blue exterior colour to go with the FIFA soccer championship this summer. Hyundai is once more supporting the World Cup in Russia as official partner. In addition, the GO! Special Edition models set themselves visually apart from the standard models with privacy glass, glossy black exterior mirrors and alloy wheels. The GO! Special Edition models provide great customer benefit and offer unique design features for a personal touch.

The stage for Hyundai’s future mobility solutions

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai Motor presents mobility solutions that enhance people’s lives. With the world premieres of the All-New Kona Electric, the New Generation Santa Fe and the unveiling of the concept car ‘Le Fil Rouge’ as well as the presentation of the All-New NEXO and the IoT Cockpit, Hyundai provides answers to customer demands along with an outlook on the future of mobility. With the updated eco-car line-up Hyundai offers the widest range of powertrains in the industry. During the public days, Hyundai Motor also presents the i30 range with the i30 N and the IONIQ family.

* Based on internal targets under WLTP regulations

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.