Hyundai Mobis unveils future growth strategy at CEO Investor Day

Hyundai Mobis held its 2025 CEO Investor Day on August 27, bringing together investors, analysts, and credit rating agencies to present its long-term growth strategy under the new vision of leading the future mobility paradigm. President and CEO Lee Gyu-suk outlined strategic directions focused on three pillars: strengthening technology competitiveness, improving profitability, and expanding its global customer base.

Hyundai Mobis is currently building a lineup of leading-edge technologies, including windshield displays and SDV solutions.

The company is currently concentrating on advanced technologies in key future mobility areas – electrification, electronics, semiconductors, and robotics. A standout innovation is its next-generation windshield display, which uses holographic optical film to transform the windshield into a transparent screen. First unveiled at CES 2025, this technology is being co-developed with German optics firm ZEISS and is expected to launch around 2029.

In the software-defined vehicle (SDV) sector, Hyundai Mobis is developing a standardized platform based on its advanced E/E architecture, enabling software-based control across various vehicle types. Full-scale commercialization is targeted after 2028, following platform development and vehicle demonstrations.

In electrification, the company is enhancing battery safety with systems that block heat transfer between cells using fire-resistant materials, and an automatic fire suppression system that activates upon ignition. These innovations aim to improve customer experience and reinforce Hyundai Mobis’ leadership in future mobility technologies.

Hyundai Mobis plans to actively promote its automotive semiconductor and robotics business…“We will seize future growth opportunities.”

Hyundai Mobis also announced plans to strengthen its competitiveness in next-generation automotive semiconductors and robotics. In semiconductors, it is pursuing a two-track strategy: system semiconductors and power semiconductors. The company is developing Communication SoCs and Battery Monitoring ICs, while accelerating in-house mass production of power semiconductors – critical components for EV drive systems.

To date, Hyundai Mobis has developed 16 types of semiconductors and plans to produce 20 million units this year. Its R&D process has earned the highest ISO 26262 safety rating, and it is currently developing 11 next-generation chips. The company is also working to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem through partnerships with automakers, fabless firms, and foundries, and will host a dedicated forum next month.

In robotics, Hyundai Mobis announced its entry into the actuator market, leveraging its expertise in vehicle steering systems. Actuators, which control robot movement, share core components with electronic steering systems and account for over 60% of humanoid robot production costs. Starting with actuators, the company plans to expand into sensors and controllers.

To support sustainable growth, Hyundai Mobis is restructuring its business portfolio with a focus on profitability. It aims to achieve over 8% annual sales growth and a 5?6% operating profit margin by 2027 through product specialization and resource reallocation toward future core technologies. The company is currently evaluating the competitiveness of around 60 products and enhancing its profit management system across all stages?from development to mass production.

Hyundai Mobis also plans to strengthen its global presence by increasing the share of global customers in core parts sales to 40% by 2033. It will deepen partnerships in North America and Europe and expand orders in high-growth markets like China and India through localized product strategies and supply chain reinforcement.

Lastly, the company reaffirmed its commitment to maximizing shareholder value. This year, Hyundai Mobis repurchased and canceled treasury shares worth 620 billion won?nearly four times last year’s amount?demonstrating its dedication to transparent and predictable shareholder return policies, including dividends and buybacks. Hyundai Mobis will continue to actively implement its transparent and predictable shareholder return policy based on trust with its shareholders.

SOURCE: Hyundai Mobis