Hyundai Mobis participates in Auto Shanghai 2025…Targeting $200 million in orders from China this year

Hyundai Mobis will showcase 10 new technologies including infotainment systems tailored to Chinese customers at Auto Shanghai 2025, which begins on April 23rd

Hyundai Mobis will showcase a range of new technologies tailored to Chinese customers at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2025, which opens on March 23, the company announced on 16. Following its participation in the Beijing Motor Show last year, the company will set up a booth at the Auto Shanghai, one of China’s two major motor shows, to increase contact with customers and expand global orders.

Hyundai Mobis has recently increased its promotional activities in the Chinese market, targeting global customers including local automakers. With its participation in the Auto Shanghai, the company plans to more than double its efforts for product roadshows for targeted customers and strengthen local customer networking to achieve orders worth USD 200 million (KRW 286 billion) this year.

The company will have a 300-square-meter booth at the show, which will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China. The company will operate the booth as a private space, exclusively for local automakers and global customers in China. This is because it believes that, with a large number of visitors expected to attend the show, an exclusive customer-centric marketing strategy is more effective than an exhibition strategy for promoting the brand.

Hyundai Mobis also aims to expand its sales contacts with rapidly growing local brands in China. According to global research organizations, Chinese brands are expected to account for one out of every three cars sold globally in 2030, making China is an attractive market for Hyundai Mobis to expect to expand its global orders.

At the exhibition, Hyundai Mobis will unveil eight of its pre-commercial products, along with new technologies developed by its Technical Centers of China. Currently, the company operates two Technical Centers of China in Shanghai and Yantai. The Shanghai Technical Center serves as the company’s R&D hub in China, where pre-commercial technologies such as next-generation platforms are developed along with component design for local automakers and global customers. The Yantai center is responsible for developing and commercializing new vehicle models targeted for the local market.

At the exhibition, Hyundai Mobis will unveil two new locally specialized technologies: an augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) developed by the Shanghai Technical Center and a sound demo car that integrates acoustic technology.

The AR-HUD display shows a 70-inch, high-resolution virtual image on the vehicle’s front windshield, providing various driving information. The display’s high brightness and contrast ratio ensure clear visibility, even in sunlight, and it remains highly visible even when the driver is wearing sunglasses.

The sound demo car, constructed based on the EV6 model, showcases a sound system developed with Hyundai Mobis’ own technology. The demo car is equipped with 47 speakers to reproduce realistic theater-level sound. It has also adopted the Active Road Noise Control (ARNC) technology to create a quiet interior environment.

“We are exploring new business opportunities for global customers in the Chinese market, where we have R&D, production bases, and logistics networks,” said Kim Deok Kwon, Senior Vice President and Chief of China Business, Hyundai Mobis. He added, “We will closely analyze the technologies preferred by local customers and enhance our competitiveness with customized new technologies that are one step ahead.”

SOURCE: Hyundai Mobis