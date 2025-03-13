Hyundai Mobis declares a new vision: Lead the Shift in Mobility, Move the World beyond Possibilities

Announced a new vision: Lead the Shift in Mobility, Move the World beyond Possibilities

Hyundai Mobis announced its new vision demonstrating its strong commitment to becoming a leading global player in future mobility. With the new vision: Lead the Shift in Mobility, Move the World beyond Possibilities, Hyundai Mobis clearly articulated its direction to strengthen internal cohesion under a common sense of purpose and lead the paradigm shift in the rapidly changing mobility market.

Hyundai Mobis said that the vision declaration ceremony was held at Mobis Technical Center of Korea, located in Yougin, Gyeonggi-do, Korea with around 300 employees including CEO Lee Gyu-suk in attendance. At the ceremony, CEO Lee Gyu-suk explained the background of the vision and its core values.

The purpose of the vision declaration ceremony was intended to outline a clear strategy for achieving mid- to long-term business plans together with employees, and it reflects company’s unwavering commitment to empowering employees to drive change and establish itself as the top global player.

Over the past year, Hyundai Mobis has worked to align its strategic direction with the perspectives and understanding of its employees through surveys of around 700 selected employees, workshops, and 1:1 in-depth interviews. Instead of a top-down approach, the vision was shaped through a bottom-up process in which employees themselves set common goals.

Along with the new vision, Hyundai Mobis introduced three core values that guide employees in their daily work: Dynamic Synergy, First Mover, and Expanding Possibility.

The new vision aims to instill a shared sense of purpose and direction among employees with Mobis DNA of embracing challenges and pursuing growth.

Hyundai Mobis is a 48-year-old automotive parts company with a history of challenges and growth. Founded in 1977 as Hyundai Precision & Industries Corporation, a container manufacturing business, it changed its name to Hyundai Mobis in 2000. Since then, it has continuously expanded its business and adapted to changes in the automotive industry, focusing on automotive modules, after sales, chassis safety, electronics, and electrification. Today, it has emerged as a future mobility platform provider and ranks 6th in the global automotive parts industry, a testament to the fearless spirit of challenge embedded in the Mobis DNA.

“The establishment of this vision is the first step towards changes that shape the company’s future. Achieving this vision requires the active participation of the entire company, not merely the effort of a single organization or specific department. Every team and every individual must work together and drive changes for the vision”, emphasized CEO Lee Gyu-suk.

Under its new vision, Hyundai Mobis plans to improve its competitive edge in emerging trends of the future mobility industry: This will be achieved through the development of software-defined vehicles (SDV), human-machine interfaces (HMI), electric vehicle (EV), and chassis safety auto component, and the delivery of differentiated solutions. Furthermore, the company aims to increase its international sales from 10% to 40% by the year 2033, and to become a leader in mobility as tier 0.5 through expansion into new business areas, moving beyond the boundaries of tier 1 in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Hyundai Mobis