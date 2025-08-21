Hyundai Mobis acquires semiconductor development process certification for ISO 26262 ASIL-D

Received the highest grade for the entire R&D process, from design to quality verification

Hyundai Mobis has obtained the highest grade of ISO 26262 certification, an international standard for functional safety, for its entire vehicle semiconductor R&D process. It is noted that this rigorous certification was obtained not for specific products, but for the entire process ranging from semiconductor design to quality verification.

This certification means that when Hyundai Mobis designs semiconductors through the standardized R&D process in the future, the semiconductors designed through the process will have the same level of reliability as those certified as products. Hyundai Mobis plans to actively share these achievements and know-how with its major partners and take the lead in expanding the domestic automotive semiconductor ecosystem.

Hyundai Mobis announced on the 21st that it has obtained ISO 26262: 2018 2nd edition from Exida, a world-renowned automotive functional safety and cybersecurity certification agency based in Germany. ISO 26262 is an international standard for preventing safety accidents in automotive electrical and electronic systems.

Along with ISO 26262 certification, Hyundai Mobis received the highest D grade in the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). ASIL is divided into four levels from A to D, with D requiring a strict reliability of 99% or higher to prevent safety accidents.

With this certification, Hyundai Mobis has proven its semiconductor design capabilities and technological stability through an authoritative external institution. These achievements can be attributed to Hyundai Mobis’ acquisition of Hyundai Autron in 2021, which enabled the company to begin mass production of its own semiconductors this year, backed by its industry-leading R&D environment.

A total of 16 types of semiconductors are scheduled to be mass-produced at 20 million units this year…expected to lead to the company’s improved competitiveness in core components

Hyundai Mobis expects this certification to enhance the competitiveness of its self-designed semiconductors and controllers and other components equipped with them. As the importance of semiconductors grows, customers are increasingly preferring suppliers with standard certifications. This certification will also positively impact Hyundai Mobis’ competitiveness in global automotive component supply contracts.

“With this certification, we have secured a strategic foundation in the automotive semiconductor sector, which will determine future mobility competitiveness. We will take the lead in establishing an R&D environment that emphasizes functional safety by strengthening partnerships with major domestic and international companies while internalizing technology,” said Lee Hee Hyun, Vice President of Hyundai Mobis’ System Semiconductor R&D Group.

Currently, Hyundai Mobis is mass-producing a total of 16 types of semiconductors, including ASIL-D-rated integrated semiconductors for airbags, power semiconductors for eco-friendly vehicles, integrated semiconductors for motor control, and power semiconductors for AVN (audio, video, and navigation) electronic components, through external foundries. The number of semiconductors to be mass-produced this year alone will exceed 20 million.

Hyundai Mobis is also accelerating research and development with the goal of completing 11 next-generation semiconductors, including semiconductors for battery management systems, lamps, and communication, and a system on a chip (SoC) for networks, within three years. To this end, the company is also collaborating with major domestic foundry companies.

Jointly enhancing the technological competitiveness of ‘K-automotive semiconductors’…expanding the ecosystem through sharing know-how with partner companies

Hyundai Mobis plans to actively communicate and share the know-how it has acquired through functional safety certification with major domestic and overseas partners. At the same time, it will also work to expand its own domestic automotive semiconductor ecosystem in Korea.

In fact, Hyundai Mobis is increasing its collaboration with major domestic semiconductor companies. The company established a joint lab with Global Technologies, a semiconductor design specialist, this year and achieved research and development results in semiconductors for next-generation smart ambient lighting. It has also completed the development of an integrated drive semiconductor with Dongwoon Anatech and is now moving into its mass production.

Hyundai Mobis is also strengthening partnerships with leading domestic foundry companies to expand the scope of collaboration, including process optimization. Additionally, it plans to enhance cooperation with design houses that serve as intermediaries between fabless and foundry companies, semiconductor packaging companies, and specialized firms in design, analysis, and verification, as well as research institutions.

SOURCE: Hyundai Mobis