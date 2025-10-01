Hyundai lowers price on 2026 Ioniq 5 EV Lineup

Hyundai reduces 2026 Ioniq 5 pricing by up to $9,800

Hyundai Motor America today announced substantial pricing reductions across the 2026 Ioniq 5 lineup, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making EVs more accessible and competitive in the rapidly evolving EV market.

The repositioning effort includes model price reductions ranging from $7,600 to $9,800, enabling Hyundai to better align with current market dynamics and support increased U.S. production volume. These changes come as part of a broader strategy to maintain the Ioniq brand’s leadership in the electric vehicle space while responding to shifting consumer expectations and competitive pressures.

“Hyundai is taking bold steps to ensure our award-winning Ioniq 5 remains a top choice for EV buyers,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “This pricing realignment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional technology and innovation without compromise.”

Model Motor 2025 MSRP 2026 MSRP[i] Price Reduction Ioniq 5 SE RWD Standard Range 125 kW (168 hp) Electric Motor $42,600 $35,000 ($7,600) Ioniq 5 SE RWD 168 kW (225 hp) Electric Motor $46,650 $37,500 ($9,150) Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 168 kW (225 hp) Electric Motor $49,600 $39,800 ($9,800) Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 168 kW (225 hp) Electric Motor $54,300 $45,075 ($9,225) Ioniq 5 SE AWD 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Electric Motors $50,150 $41,000 ($9,150) Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Electric Motors $53,100 $43,300 ($9,800) Ioniq 5 XRT AWD 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Electric Motors $55,500 $46,275 ($9,225) Ioniq 5 XRT AWD with Tow Hitch 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Electric Motors $55,950 $46,725 ($9,225) Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) Electric Motors $58,200 $48,975 ($9,225)

Freight Charges for the 2026 model year Ioniq 5 are $1,600. Prices in the chart above do not include freight charges.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has earned top accolades including:

World Car of the Year

World Electric Vehicle of the Year

World Car Design of the Year

IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Best Electric SUV – U.S. News & World Report

Best Tech Powertrain – MotorTrend

EV of the Year – Car and Driver

Top Pick for New Parents/Suburbanites/Tomorrow Seekers – Newsweek Auto Awards

Best Cars for the Money – U.S. News

Best Electric Vehicle – Cars.com

Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

Best Buy Awards – Kelley Blue Book

Remaining 2025 model year Ioniq 5 vehicles will continue to qualify for $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.

