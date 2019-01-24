Hyundai Kona named Crossover of the Year for the inaugural Texas Motor Press Association Vehicle of the Year Awards

The Hyundai Kona was named the 2019 Crossover of the Year by the Texas Motor Press Association (TxMPA), which includes automotive journalists as diverse in coverage and membership as the state itself. A selected group of jurors from TxMPA chose the Hyundai Kona after being charged with finding, not just the best new or significantly refreshed vehicles on the market by Nov. 1, 2018, but the ones that are also best for Texans. The TxMPA Vehicle of the Year Awards were presented today during the Houston Auto Show at the NRG Center.

“We are highly honored to receive this distinguished recognition awarded to the Hyundai Kona as the 2019 Crossover of the Year in the great state of Texas,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Kona is a stylish and functional compact CUV, tailored to the needs of customers who pursue active lifestyles in a variety of terrains. It’s setting new standards for its segment, with appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity and class-leading available safety features at an affordable price. Receiving this award from the Texas Motor Press Association validates that we are meeting both the practical and lifestyle needs of Texans.”

Adds Michael Herzing, President, TxMPA, “The Texas Motor Press Association is proud to recognize the top contenders in the automotive industry in terms of new vehicle innovation, drivability, and design with the Texas Vehicle of the Year Awards. Jurors spent thousands of hours in 2018 test driving the newest vehicles on the market to help them cast informed votes. The Hyundai Kona was selected Texas Crossover of the Year for its enhanced driving dynamics and responsive performance for a variety of urban and multi-surface driving conditions.”

This year’s TxMPA jury consisted of members of the automotive press who have a significant audience in Texas: Michael Herzing (SB Nation Radio), David Stall (KCBQ), Nicole Wakelin (freelance including Autobytel and BestRide), Chad Kirchner (freelance including AutoGuide.com, The Drive, The Truth About Cars), Alexander Dykes (Alex on Autos), Michael Garfield (High Tech Texan/KPRC/iHeartRadio), Alan Gell (KBFC-FM, Focus Daily News), William Owney (motorcarsnow.com), Gregory Riley (Let’s Talk Wheels, Old Cars Weekly), Steve Smirnis (Estate Life Magazines), Adam Moore (TXGarage.com), Matt Perrault (SB Nation Radio), Jerry Perez (The Drive), Manuel Carrillo (Roadshow by CNET) and Eileen Falkenberg-Hull (Trucks.com, American City Business Journals, U.S. News & World Report).

The Hyundai Kona is built on an all-new CUV platform, offering versatility to consumers with active lifestyles of all kinds. For the 2019 model year, Kona’s safety equation is enhanced by standardizing key Hyundai SmartSense™ safety technologies for a more sophisticated driving experience.

SOURCE: Hyundai