Hyundai Kona Electric wins J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Best-In-Class Residual Value Award

Compact all-electric model victorious in J.D. Power’s newly introduced mainstream EV SUV segment

Today, Hyundai Motor America announced that the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric has earned a J.D. Power 2025 Best-in-Class Residual Value Award in the program’s newly introduced Mainstream EV SUV segment. Additionally, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe and IONIQ 6 performed well, ranking second in their respective categories. These annual awards honor the new vehicles expected to retain the highest percentage of their original manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) over three years, which is essential for determining lease costs, overall vehicle value and total ownership cost.

“At a time when affordability and low cost of ownership matter more than ever, this JD Power Residual Value Award underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, desirable vehicles that meet the needs of our customers”, says Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “This honor reflects that listening to our customers helps us create standout vehicles in a competitive market. The Kona Electric is a great blend of style, performance, and long-term value.”

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric: Recognized as Best-In-Class in the award program’s newly established Mainstream EV SUV segment, Kona Electric delivers advanced electric performance and innovative design that meets the evolving needs of consumers in a smart, attainable package.

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe: Ranked second in the midsize SUV 3-row segment, underscoring the boldly styled SUV’s retained value after three years of ownership.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6: Ranked second in its mass-market electric vehicle category, this sleek, long-range sedan demonstrates Hyundai’s commitment to delivering desirable, high-quality electric vehicles.

With rising new- and used-vehicle prices, residual value has become increasingly important to consumers, influencing total cost of vehicle ownership and lease affordability. Hyundai’s strong performance in these segments highlights its relentless dedication to delivering attractive, high-quality, products.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America