Hyundai Kona Electric a ‘game-changer’, say industry experts

The Hyundai KONA Electric has been tipped as ‘one to watch’ at the annual Fleet WorldHonours.

The Fleet World Honours recognises excellent products and services aimed at car and van fleets. Awards are judged by an expert panel comprising the Fleet World editors, and winners are based on a number of criteria including total cost of ownership, the breadth of trim and engine options, driver desirability, clever on-board features and technology, and the support available from the manufacturer and dealer network.

The judges felt that the KONA Electric had the potential to really take electric mobility further into the mainstream, offering low running costs and zero exhaust emissions in a popular segment.

“With hybrid, plug-in and fuel-cell products on offer, Hyundai is already delivering what other manufacturers are only promising,” said Alex Grant, Editor of Fleet World. “The KONA Electric is a game-changer; a fashionable small SUV with a 300-mile all-electric range – it’s exactly the product needed to make electro-mobility mainstream. And this isn’t a far-off concept, with deliveries due to start later this year.”

Michael Stewart, Director of Fleet, Hyundai Motor UK, said, “It is truly fantastic to receive an award for a car that is yet to be launched! It is a strong endorsement of Hyundai’s reputation for producing highly-capable and relevant vehicles for both its fleet and retail customers. We’re confident that the KONA Electric’s impressive range, distinctive styling, and exceptional refinement will make it very appealing when it is launched later this year.”

The KONA Electric is available from mid-2018 and benefits from Hyundai’s comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance package.

