Hyundai IONIQ wins Plug-in Hybrid Car of the Year at the 2019 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards

The IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid has been awarded Plug-in Hybrid of the Year at the Company Car Today CCT100 Awards. The IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid was chosen by the judges for its combination of financial and emission savings, as well as its all-round usability.

“The IONIQ proves that ultra-low emission vehicles are also sensible fleet decisions, combining usability with practicality and low running costs,” said Company Car Today Editor Paul Barker. “Plug-in hybrids are, when used in the right situations, a very important part of the journey into alternative fuels and the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is a great example of how they can fit seamlessly into any fleet operation, and make sense financially as well as environmentally.”

Michael Stewart, Fleet Director, Hyundai Motor UK said, “It’s very satisfying to see that two years after launch, the IONIQ model range still continues to receive recognition from across the industry. This award from Company Car Today is testament to the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid’s all-round abilities which make it a popular choice for fleet operators and company car drivers alike. With the enhancements to the IONIQ range later this year, we anticipate that this popularity will only increase further.”

First launched in October 2016, the IONIQ range sold over 8000 vehicles in 2018 and has received over 20 awards from a well-respected industry titles. It will receive its first model enhancements later this year with a redesigned exterior and interior, including a number of specification enhancements such as a new 10.25” touchscreen, incorporating Hyundai’s Bluelink® telematics system and “Green-zone Drive Mode” which automatically switches the vehicles drive mode between internal combustion and electric only when the vehicle is driving in designated areas.

As well as the IONIQ range of electrified powertrains, Kona Electric, Tucson 48v mild-hybrid and NEXO hydrogen fuel cell, Hyundai Motor will bring a number of new electrified models to market over the course of the next few years, with 18 zero or low emission models available by 2025.

The CCT100 is Company Car Today’s definitive list of the 100 cars that can fulfil any business car requirement. A shortlist containing the top five cars in each category is assessed across 12 key factors that make an excellent company car, including emissions, price, running costs, company car tax, practicality, desirability and the driving experience.

SOURCE: Hyundai