Hyundai Ioniq 6 named the highest-ranking mass-market BEV in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study

Hyundai IONIQ 6 sedan climbs to top spot in its segment, improving from third place and scoring more than 26 points above the mass-market battery electric vehicle (BEV) category average

Hyundai continues to raise the bar in electric vehicle innovation and customer satisfaction, as today, the Ioniq 6 sedan has been recognized as the highest-ranked mass-market battery electric vehicle in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study. The Ioniq 6’s standout performance highlights its superior design, range, quality, and cost of ownership. The comprehensive annual study evaluates consumer satisfaction with their new electric vehicles based on real-world ownership experiences, measuring key factors including range, driving enjoyment, charging convenience, and overall vehicle quality.

“This recognition underscores Hyundai’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality, advanced technology, and a seamless EV ownership experience,” said Yuval Steiman, director, eco-mobility and research, Hyundai Motor North America. “The Ioniq 6 is designed to elevate the EV experience, and this recognition from J.D. Power underscores Hyundai’s commitment to offering innovative, engaging, and high-quality electric vehicles.”

“The biggest differentiators for the Ioniq 6 are high levels of satisfaction with the vehicle’s range, cost of ownership, and vehicle quality and reliability,” said Brent Gruber, executive director, electric vehicle practice, J.D. Power. “Those three factors are listed in ascending order of impact on its performance over the segment average. The IONIQ 6 is a high-quality product that offers consumers plentiful battery range and an ownership experience that provides a lot of value for the vehicle’s cost.”

Why the Ioniq 6 stands out:

Impressive range[i]: Up to 342 miles on a single charge (EPA-estimate, SE RWD trim), eliminating range anxiety while optimizing efficiency

Up to 342 miles on a single charge (EPA-estimate, SE RWD trim), eliminating range anxiety while optimizing efficiency Cutting-edge design: Sleek, aerodynamic styling that improves efficiency and elevates its road presence

Sleek, aerodynamic styling that improves efficiency and elevates its road presence Ultra-fast charging[ii] to keep you moving : Ioniq 6’s 800-volt charging architecture enables drivers to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at 350-kW DC fast-charging stations

: Ioniq 6’s 800-volt charging architecture enables drivers to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at 350-kW DC fast-charging stations Advanced technology: An intuitive infotainment system and Hyundai SmartSense safety features improve driver confidence and enjoyment

[i] Estimated driving range of 342 miles for 2025 Ioniq 6 SE Long Range RWD and 270 miles for Ioniq 6 Limited AWD, based on a fully charged battery. Estimated ranges for other trims vary. Estimates based on internal testing with anticipated EPA certification pending. For comparison purposes only. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery’s condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

[ii] Approximately 18 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature.

SOURCE: Hyundai