Hyundai Ioniq 5 N charges on with 2024 World Performance Car Award Victory

Ioniq 5 N named 2024 World Performance Car, signaling fourth major victory for all-electric Ioniq 5 lineup in the last three years

Hyundai Motor Company continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards today with the Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) named the 2024 World Performance Car. This is Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup’s fourth major World Car Awards win in the last three years. Today’s victory solidifies IONIQ 5 N’s position as a frontrunner in the market as it continues to outpace EV rivals with its outstanding high-performance technology.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our Ioniq 5 N,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “This recognition is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation. It is truly gratifying to see our efforts rewarded with a total of seven World Car Awards titles in the last three years. We are proud to continue our winning streak and solidify Hyundai’s position as a leader in the global EV industry.”

World Car Awards announced the winners of this year’s competition at a ceremony during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Hyundai Motor’s many nominations reflect its growing stature on the global stage and build on its past success at the World Car Awards. The brand’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 took back-to-back triple victories in 2022 and 2023 in the World Car, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design categories.

“On behalf of the entire N team, it’s very gratifying to receive this well-earned recognition from the prestigious World Car Awards jury,” said José Muñoz, President and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company. “We dedicate this amazing award to our passionate customers who appreciate high-performance vehicles, and we pledge to continue to deliver vehicles that excite and inspire. We are thrilled to lead the charge in this new era of electric performance vehicles and are committed to continually challenging the limits of engineering possibilities for smart mobility.”

Introduced in July 2023 as Hyundai N’s first EV, Ioniq 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high-performance EVs through new technologies and elevated racetrack capability, signaling the first step in N’s electrification strategy. It combines the standard IONIQ 5’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from electrified ‘Rolling Labs’ to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities. IONIQ 5 N has been widely praised in the media as ‘groundbreaking’, a ‘game-changer’, and the ‘benchmark’ for high-performance EVs. Ioniq 5 N also won Top Gear’s 2023 Car of the Year Award and set the fastest electric SUV lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife by Germany’s ‘Sport Auto’.

“Ioniq 5 N represents a defining moment for Hyundai N and our electrification strategy. By combining our E-GMP platform with N’s motorsport expertise, we have created a groundbreaking high-performance EV that has set a new benchmark in the industry,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. “The accolades and recognition we have received validate our commitment to delivering innovative, driver-focused electric vehicles. With Ioniq 5 N, we are not just redefining what a performance car is, but also shaping the future of electric driving fun.”

World Car Awards is an annual event that sees 100 international jurors across 29 countries test-drive and vote on a field of eligible vehicles.

SOURCE: Hyundai