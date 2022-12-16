Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe win prestigious 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

Hyundai received three awards in this year’s Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 – Hyundai received three awards in this year’s Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The IONIQ 5 took home two categories, winning the Electric Vehicle segment and the New Model segment, this year’s highest honor. The Santa Fe won in the Two-Row Midsize SUV segment. The Best Buy Awards are the culmination of expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available. The comprehensive process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data, including vehicle transaction prices, 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews, ratings, and retail sales information.

This year, Kelley Blue Book partnered with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger. Breidinger joined Kelley Blue Book’s editors for a day of driving the Hyundai IONIQ 5, sharing her thoughts and driving impressions as she evaluated the all-new model through the lens of a racecar driver.

“The goal for the IONIQ 5 was to exceed our customers’ expectations when compared with a similar ICE powered SUV,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “We wanted to give them something special and IONIQ 5’s design, ultra-fast charging, spacious interior and driving range of more than 300 miles[i] (with select RWD trims) does just that. And Santa Fe is an outstanding family SUV with great looks.”

Quotes from Kelley Blue Book and Toni Breidinger

“The number of electric vehicles available to new-car shoppers continues to increase at a staggering pace, and the competition continues to get hotter as these efficient rides gain popularity among consumers,” said Jason Allan, principal editor of reviews and ratings for Kelley Blue Book. “Our team was so impressed with the all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 during this year’s Best Buy Awards testing that we didn’t just give it the title of Best Electric Vehicle for 2023, it also earned our Best New Model trophy. It is truly a vehicle that exemplifies how easy it can be now to go all-electric, boasting the kind of impressive range and tech features that consumers have come to expect, and offering terrific value relative to the competition.”

“As a lifelong automotive enthusiast, it was a thrill to join the experts from Kelley Blue Book for a day to put the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to the test,” said Toni Breidinger, NASCAR driver. “The spacious interior and extended dashboard really stood out to me. Most importantly, I appreciated the all-electric range. After a test day with the IONIQ 5, I can confirm this year’s Best New Model is racer-approved.”

Praise for the IONIQ 5 from Kelley Blue Book

With more than 300 miles of range with select RWD trims, a spacious, tech-filled interior and an impressive starting price, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 shows how easy it can be for someone to go all electric. You can even go from 10 percent charge to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes under optimum charging conditions[ii]. The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s retro-inspired styling turns heads, but the 303-mile rangei combined with its impressive, easy-to-use tech and spacious interior at a good price solidify this vehicle a Best Buy.

Praise for the Santa Fe from Kelley Blue Book

We recognize not only the immense value of this 5-passenger SUV but also its wide appeal. Hyundai hangs its collective hat on its value story, and nowhere is that value more apparent than in the level and quality of its technology. To find an SUV at this price point with this degree of attention to detail inside and out is a tribute to Hyundai’s genius for making every dollar count.

SOURCE: Hyundai