Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona Win 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

2024 Ioniq 5 Wins 2024 Best Buy Award for Electric Vehicles

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona have been honored with a pair of prestigious 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The Ioniq 5 won the Electric Vehicle category for a second year in a row and the Kona claimed the Subcompact SUV Award category. Recognized as benchmark models in their respective segments, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona stood out to Kelley Blue Book editors for their remarkable strides in technology, efficiency, safety, and design. Now in their tenth year, KBB.com’s Best Buy Awards continue to evolve to reflect today’s dynamic automotive landscape. The organization’s comprehensive process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data, including vehicle transaction prices, KBB.com’s 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews, ratings, and retail sales information.

“The 2024 Hyundai Kona and Ioniq 5 showcase our commitment to quality, advanced technology, and safety,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “The Kona sets a new standard in its class by smartly blending style, versatility and boasting an impressive array of tech and safety features. The Ioniq 5 is a futuristic-yet-approachable SUV that redefines excellence in electric vehicles, seamlessly merging advanced technology, practicality, and ultra-fast charging capability. These awards highlight Hyundai’s commitment to surpassing expectations and changing how we drive for the better.”

“The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV is substantially roomier than its predecessor and features some of the newest and best tech in the segment. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 took the world by storm when it debuted a couple years ago, and there’s still nothing that offers a more compelling combination of size, price, style, range, charging and tech,” said Jason Allan, principal editor of reviews and ratings for Kelley Blue Book.

Praise for the Kona from Kelley Blue Book

The 2024 Hyundai Kona stands out as a futuristic subcompact SUV, not just for its striking design but also for its standard tech and safety features. With an impressive starting price of $24,100[i] (plus $1,335 destination) the Kona offers a surprising array of amenities, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and advanced safety systems. The interior boasts intuitive controls, ample storage, increased rear-seat legroom, and class-leading cargo space. Engine options balance efficiency and performance, with an electric version set to join. Kelley Blue Book applauds the Kona for setting new standards in quality and features for an appealing SUV, backed by Hyundai’s top-notch warranty[ii].

Praise for the Ioniq 5 from Kelley Blue Book

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 maintains its top position among electric vehicles for the second year in a row, clinching Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Award. Its design seamlessly blends SUV and hatchback elements, earning prestigious accolades like the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. Beyond its sleek exterior, boasting an impressive range of up to 303[iii] miles and a spacious, tech-loaded interior, along with an attractive starting price, this model excels in both practicality and innovation, showcasing Hyundai’s remarkable progress in the electric vehicle landscape.

SOURCE: Hyundai